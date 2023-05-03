After Redfall, Should We Be Worried About Starfield?

It's fair to express concern about Starfield, but we need to think logically about what Microsoft has said and done to consider this.

Now that Redfall has released and we know how it’s turned out, fans and influencers are asking: should we be worried about Microsoft’s and Bethesda’s next game, Starfield?

Jez Corden from Windows Central and the Xbox Two podcast had a succinct message:

“If Starfield isn’t truly ready by September:

Delay it. Delay it. Delay it.”

On the other hand, YouTuber Destin Legarie made a very interesting commentary in this tweet:

“Honestly… with the state Redfall is in, I’m very worried about Starfield.”

What Destin did here is quote tweet Xbox Studios head Phil Spencer, who himself tweeted a statement after Bethesda announced delays for both Redfall and Starfield May of last year. Phil said:

“These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations.”

While some people might dismiss this statement as the usual video game head PR fluff, there’s actually something else in Phil’s statement, or rather, there’s something that isn’t in the statement.

Phil didn’t commit that either Redfall or Starfield would definitely be in tip-top shape for their release. Maybe that’s Phil being pragmatic that bad circumstances could lead to the games just not being ready, and Microsoft just not being able to delay any further.

But this can also be interpreted to mean that Phil knew both projects were in trouble last year.

Now, we have to enter even more speculation, because there is a distressing tweet about Starfield from GigaBoots. He said:

“Apparently, 5 months ago when the Hi-Fi Rush leaker accurately spilled the deets, Starfield was in a worse state than Redfall and originally scheduled to come out June. Let’s hope the delay helps Starfield not be another Redfall cause that’s the last thing Xbox needs right now.”

Gigaboots also shares a screencap of a post from someone with username Horns, likely from ResetEra.

Horns’ post seems to be from last year. He claims that the Xbox division is feeling pressure to perform, as Azure lost a lot of money in this fiscal year. That means releasing their games on time, regardless of their current state.

Horns claimed that even if Redfall seemed to be in rough shape, Starfield was even worse. If Starfield had released in June as original scheduled, it would have definitely been a disaster.

Thankfully enough, we now know that Bethesda did delay Starfield all the way to September.

But maybe the case of Redfall isn’t going to be true for every upcoming Microsoft game. Horns also stated that Diablo IV looked to be in very rough shape. In fact, all indications are that Diablo IV had a very successful beta, and no reports came out of issues from that beta. In fact, Blizzard came out to state that they were targeting 60 FPS on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series One.

But maybe you still need to find some assurance about Starfield. You can read some of our coverage of Starfield previews below.

