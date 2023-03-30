Diablo 4 Breaks Down Stats Of Game’s Beta

To say that there has been an incredibly long wait for Diablo 4 would be an understatement of the highest order. Fans have been waiting for it for years, and it still hasn’t arrived yet. That’s not to say that the franchise has been dormant for the gap between the main titles as the third game kept getting updates, and then there was the much-maligned mobile title that people still want to believe was an April Fool’s Joke. Yes, it was that bad. But there is hope among Blizzard fans as the beta for the game has been out for a while, and players have been racking up the stats!

Let’s start with the classes that players chose to play the most. That speaks volumes as it showcases which ones they feel are the best classes of the bunch. The results state that the Sorcerer and Necromancer were the best of the bunch, which may surprise some of you or may not. But how about how much time people spent in the beta?

That would be a total of 61 million hours. That’s quite a lot, but it also speaks to how many people were in the beta and how much time they wanted to put into it to see if Blizzard made the same mistakes as in the past or fixed them.

Continuing through the stats, players who participated racked up quite a kill count regarding themselves. Players died nearly 47 million times in the beta. Remember, there were 61 million hours played, so that’s quite a ratio of time playing and times you died during that run. On the other hand, nearly two million players were butchered. May they rest in peace, and only about 600K could beat The Butcher. So not the best ratio.

Ashava killed over ten million players, yet only about 100K could beat her. Again, not the best ratio.

Easily the most impressive stat of the bunch has to do with the deaths of monsters. Over 29 billion monsters were killed by players during the beta. That’s a lot. We’re sure every player is proud of every kill that they made, especially if it helped build up their character.

With 62M hours played, thank you for making #DiabloIV the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history.



This is just the beginning. Hell welcomes all on 6.6.23.



Pre-purchase and get up to 4 days Early Access: https://t.co/73mjYSfJBO pic.twitter.com/woW7cRR7xs — Diablo (@Diablo) March 30, 2023

So what does this say about Diablo 4? Well, it says that people wanted to try it out. There have been complaints from the beta, and now it’s up to Blizzard to right those wrongs. But until the release, we’ll have to hope they do enough.