Rumor: There Will Be An Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition

It's probably best that this Xbox Series X is a standalone release and not a bundle, so that more gamers can afford it.

We have a new rumor for an upcoming console that Diablo fans are going to want to look out for.

Over on Twitter, billbil-kun has revealed rumors that there is a Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition on the way.

This is what he stated on Twitter:

“EXCLUSIVE UPCOMING RELEASE

A new ” Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition ” is on the way !

No idea about its design but it hasn’t the word “Bundle” in its reference.

Announcement date: TBD

Release date: June 6th, 2023

Price in US: 559.99$ #Xbox #DiabloIV #Diablo4“

As you may know, Diablo IV itself is slated for release on June 6, 2023, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, via the Activision Blizzard client. If there would be a way to upsell the game to their parent company’s premier console, this would be it.

Interestingly, billbil-kun does not say that this version of the console is a bundle. That means it will likely not come with the game itself, and it also likely won’t be included in any extra premium bundles that would come with tons of physical swag, as the console companies did in years past.

This will probably generally be better for the consumers overall. The current economic conditions mean that many gamers can buy games, but they can’t quite afford to splurge on that high a scale. Console and game bundles have also faced criticisms for their high price, and especially the frequent low quality of the physical items bundled in. While we still see game bundles every now and then, it isn’t as prevalent as it had been in previous generations.

What fans will probably be really interested in is what the Diablo IV theming will actually entail. For sure, fans are not going to be all that excited if this amounts to nothing more than the Diablo IV logo on the Xbox One X.

We’re probably done with the sometimes stylish, sometimes tacky designs of the Xbox 360 face plates. As much as I would love to see it, don’t expect Guy Fieri or Jin Kazama style flames emanating out of that box. Microsoft and Blizzard will have to come up with something that will be visually interesting, but honestly, could also fit in a living room.

Maybe the interesting thing they can do with this is to theme the Xbox One X organically, with an earthenware pattern that would fit quite in to Diablo IV’s fallen world of Sanctuary.

Nintendo have done a great job making a special edition Nintendo Switch themed around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s this kind of theming that Microsoft should go for, too.