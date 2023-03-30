Diablo IV Beta Feedback Will Be Shared In The Coming Weeks

Diablo fans have been waiting on that fabled next mainline entry since Diablo III launched into the marketplace. Fortunately, the wait is ending, and even some players had the chance to try this new Diablo title. Diablo IV had a closed and open beta experience the past couple of weekends for players to try out. However, since those betas have ended, some players might be wondering where the developers will focus their time as they further polish and tweak the game. Unfortunately, if you’re one of those players, you’ll need to wait a few more weeks for Blizzard developers’ official response.

Just this past weekend, we had the official open beta of Diablo IV. While the closed beta allowed some players an even earlier look into the game, plenty of fans lacked some actual playtime. This was due to server issues and the influx of players trying to log into the game. It even prompted developers to note that this was a beta experience, not a demo. So while these errors might have prevented some players from gaining too much access to Diablo IV’s campaign, it was actually a positive thing for Blizzard. Essentially, developers could adjust the game and sever, which would further make a smoother launch experience when Diablo IV officially releases.

PSA: We're going through all of your feedback and will have an update in a couple of weeks about what we heard and what we're addressing. Thanks for helping to test the Beta and your patience as we worked through issues. #DiabloIV #Grateful pic.twitter.com/iMWZwtJ7uo — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) March 29, 2023

Still, for those that have gone through the closed and open beta, there is bound to be plenty of feedback left for developers. There might be areas that could be adjusted or polished, but we don’t know just what areas, in particular, might get that treatment. Recently, the general manager for Diablo, Rod Fergusson, tweeted that the development team is currently going through all of the feedback left by players. It will take some time, and once they have completed their discussions, we’ll get a heads-up on what the studio will be addressing.

Hopefully, the issues found by players will make for a further solid experience when Diablo IV launches. However, we still have a couple of months before we get our hands on the game. That is, of course, if Blizzard doesn’t push the game further back. Currently, players can expect Diablo IV to launch on June 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you haven’t been sold on the game yet and missed out on the beta experience, you can at least check out the game trailer for the title in the video we embedded above.