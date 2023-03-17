Blizzard Address Diablo 4 Server Connection Issues

Diablo 4 is the game of choice for many action RPG fans this weekend but that doesn’t mean it’s all perfect for fans of the series. As covered earlier today the official Diablo Twitter account noted that players may “encounter bugs and outages along the way.” Alongside this, the account noted that “after the beta test concludes, we’ll evaluate all feedback we’ve received and will make changes as needed.”

This statement wasn’t put out for no good reason as Blizzard’s Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher (AKA RezRadar) took to the Diablo IV forums to issue an update surrounding player queues and server disconnects. In the post Fletcher noted:

Hi everyone Just wanted to provide an update regarding the queues players are experiencing this morning. The team is working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers. For the time being, we are managing the rate of players entering the game until we have a full fix for the disconnection issues. This is done so we can ensure stability amongst players who get into the game after the queue process. If you are in queue, we ask that you stay in queue to ensure you do not reset your timer. We plan to have more accurate queue countdowns in place for Open Beta next weekend as noted in our Known Issues post. We are actively working on these issues for this weekend. Once these are resolved we will be able to increase the influx of players and queue times will be significantly reduced. We will be updating this thread once we have additional information. Adam Fletcher – Global Community Development Director at Blizzard Entertainment

This post comes after a number of community posts noting the excessively long queue times to even access the beta. One user noted “Yup! so sad, that line is over 2 hours long… Making sure I’ve posted my proof so that they don’t stiff me when I ask for a refund” while another said, “I just tried to get on and was instantly in a queue for 90 min and then once the timer went down to 0 it was stuck on Queue for about 1 min until it showed up with an error message saying “server error/check your version” Really disappointing.”

This certainly seems to be a poor start for Blizzard given the full release of Diablo IV is scheduled for June 6th, 2023, and the open beta, which is likely to see even bigger numbers, will be hosted between March 24th, 2023, and March 26th, 2023.