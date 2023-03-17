Lance Reddick Passes Away At Age 60

Actor Lance Reddick had quite an astonishing career in both films and video games. It’s never something we want to hear, but sadly today, we’re learning that Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of sixty. The individual that graced our television screens and voiced some incredible video game characters left us this morning, March 17, 2023. From what has been reported so far is that the actor was found deceased at his home this morning, and we don’t have the details about the cause of this man’s death at the moment.

What we do know is that we can look back at this man’s career in awe of his incredible accomplishments. Again, you might find his performance thrilling since he made his big debut in film and television series back in the mid to late 1990s. Over the years, his work included the likes of Charon from John Wick, Philip Broyles in Fringe, to Cedric Daniels in The Wire. But while you might recognize him from the wide variety of films and television shows he’s portrayed in, there are also several video game projects Lance Reddick lent his voice and acting talents for.

Commander Zavala – Destiny

Over the years, Lance Reddick gave life to Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise and even Sylens in both Horizon Zero Dawn along with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Over the years, he has made quite the career and will be truly missed by fans. However, we’re sure that there were plenty of other incredible projects that the actor would have potentially portrayed not only in video games but within film productions as well.

Again the details of his death have yet to be disclosed. From what the report suggests on TMZ is that law enforcement said his death appeared to be natural. But while we mourn the loss of this man’s life along we also send our best to the family and friends of Lance Reddick.