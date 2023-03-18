High on Life Teases New Content

Releasing back on December 13th, 2022 High on Life was released to a mixed reception from fans and critics. The game’s humor was undoubtedly a dividing factor with IGN stating that High on Life was “an irreverent, absurd shooter that manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and story,” while publication such as Eurogamer was quick to criticize the games attempt at humor noting that it “too often settles into edge lord cynicism and the same tedious, punch-down humor as South Park.” However, earning a 69/100 on Metacritic didn’t stop the title from being the most-played title on Xbox Game Pass on the week of its release.

Despite the positive enough reception on Xbox Game Pass since the game launched, outside of updates and patches there has been little news on additional gameplay content for High on Life after Squanch Games’ founder Justin Roiland became embroiled in the controversy at the beginning of January 2023. On January 16th, 2023 Squanch games noted that Roiland had departed from the company as they had “received Justin Roiland’s resignation.” Following on from that their statement said that “the passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High on Life.”

It seems that we’re now going to be getting a little more of a look into what future support and content for High on Life will include outside of updates and patches. The High on Life Twitter account today posted a short teaser video announcing some brand new High on Life content set to be coming soon titled High on Knife. There is virtually nothing known about what this may entail but it’s a reasonable assumption that this new content will be following High on Life‘s talking knife known as Knifey.

NEW HIGH ON LIFE CONTENT LOADING…



COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/sQGKtxYzwt — High On Life (@highonlifegame) March 17, 2023

We’re still not sure if this new content will be fully-fledged DLC but fans can only hope as one Twitter user noted “I hope it’s a DLC!! Inject that into my veins right now.” Another user said, “looking forward to it! Thought Knifey was way underutilized as a character in the base game and has lots of story and dialogue potential.”

We’ll have to wait on more details to come out but needless to say, fans are excited to see what’s next for High on Life. High on Life is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.