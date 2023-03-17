Diablo IV Developers Warn Fans Of Potential Bugs And Crashes During Beta

Diablo fans have been waiting for a good while on the launch of Diablo IV. After receiving the Diablo Immortal mobile game, the focus quickly shifted toward the impending launch of the next mainline installment. Unfortunately, we don’t have the game quite yet, but an early-access beta is available. So while fans are diving into the game now and likely as we head into the weekend, the developers are already warning players to expect bugs. After all, this is a beta, so don’t expect the full game experience.

The Diablo IV open beta early access has begun, and if you want to jump into the mix, you can pre-purchase the game today. But it’s been reported that players are not having the smoothest go into the game. Thanks to a report from Windows Central, we’re learning that plenty of error codes have hit the game. Naturally, fans do not want to experience this after preordering the game to ensure they can join in the weekend early access beta. However, it doesn’t look like the game can meet the demand of players trying to log into the game, and as a result, players are getting several error codes as they try to log into the game.

As you play the Diablo IV Beta, keep in mind the experience is not finalized and you may encounter bugs and outages along the way.



After the beta test concludes, we’ll evaluate all feedback we’ve received and will make changes as needed. — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

Of course, those who end up in the game might also encounter some bugs. It’s a test of the game, and it’s likely that these bugs will be cleared up for the game’s official launch into the marketplace. Today, a tweet from the official Diablo Twitter account alerted fans that players might experience bugs. Outside of encountering bugs, there might be outages along the way. But again, all of this information is useful for the development team, as when the test concludes, they can take this information and make some of the changes required to ensure the game has a solid launch.

At any rate, we still have a little ways to go before we’re able to get our hands on the full gameplay experience. Diablo IV is set to launch on June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Likewise, while there is plenty of talk online on Activision Blizzard being acquired by Microsoft, it doesn’t look like the studio has any plans to bring this game into Xbox Game Pass right now.