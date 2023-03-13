Diablo IV Won’t Be Releasing On Xbox Game Pass

There is plenty of chatter online over Microsoft’s latest acquisition bid. Billions of dollars are going into purchasing Activision Blizzard if regulators give Microsoft the green light. But that has not happened, so the acquisition is not going through yet. Still, with so much attention on this acquisition, plenty of players were eager to see if some of the anticipated releases would land on Xbox Game Pass. One of the games that are heading into the marketplace from the studio won’t be seeing a launch on Xbox Game Pass. Those holding out on the hope that Diablo IV will land on the subscription service, you’re out of luck.

Diablo IV is nearing the beta early access weekend that kicks off on March 17, 2023. But that has prompted plenty of questions about the game as we head into the title’s upcoming launch. Fortunately, the general manager for Diablo IV, Rod Fergusson, had taken to Twitter to clear up one question the team has been getting consistently. Fans want to know if we will see Diablo IV launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Again, with the deal still in the works to acquire Activision Blizzard, plenty of Microsoft fans were hopeful that we might see Diablo IV land on the subscription service platform.

It's awesome seeing the excitement around the Diablo IV Beta, and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) March 13, 2023

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case. Rod Fergusson noted on Twitter that the developers have no plans to bring the Diablo IV title into the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So it looks like if you want to enjoy this game, you’ll need to pay for a full copy of the title. Likewise, it might be a good while before Diablo IV makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass, even after Microsoft is given the go-ahead to purchase Activision Blizzard. For those that are anticipating the game, it’s best to just pick up the game when it’s available. Although, you can give it a try before the game launches into the marketplace.

Again, as mentioned in the tweet from Rod Fergusson, a beta early access weekend will be available on March 17, 2023. Players will get a chance to try the game out for themselves and see how the next mainline installment holds when compared to the previous releases from the franchise. With that said, Diablo IV will be available to pick up on June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the upcoming Diablo title in the video we have embedded above.