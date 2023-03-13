New Job Listing Might Have Revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Coming To PC

Sony’s first-party video game titles for years have remained exclusively on their line of console platforms. But things started to change as of late. We’re seeing more games receiving ports to the PC platform. As a result, more gamers are getting a chance to try some incredible games that were previously locked behind the likes of Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. But while Microsoft’s first-party titles embrace the PC platform upon new game launches, Sony is far more hesitant about launching games to the PC.

We see more games slowly trickle out to the PC platform. In fact, later this month, we’re finally going to receive The Last of Us Part I on the PC. But for the most part, it’s a waiting game to see what games are heading to the PC. Today, a new post on Reddit suggests that we might have news on the next major video game port coming into the marketplace. Now, take this with a grain of salt. We don’t have any official announcements or statements suggesting that this game is coming, but we could soon see Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart heading to the platform soon.

The evidence that the user, Veloxz, used to showcase this game comes from the Nixxes job postings page. Nixxes Software is a studio that was acquired by Sony back in 2021 as a means to help bring out PlayStation games to the PC platform. In a recent job posting update, Nixxes Software is seeking a UI / UX engineer with experience using Coherent middleware.

What makes this an important piece of evidence is that middleware is a game UI that was used in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That has some gamers assuming that this might be the next major release for the PC platform from Sony’s line of PlayStation exclusives. Of course, we’re having to wait for the official announcement to come out in order to either confirm or deny this game is heading to the PC. Meanwhile, Ratchet & Clank: Rift was released initially back in June of 2021. This is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which we previously covered in a Before You Buy video. You can check out our thoughts on the game on the PlayStation 5 in the video we have embedded below.