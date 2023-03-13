The Last of Us Part I PC Port May Have Been Handled By Iron Galaxy

There is a ton of hype still surrounding Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. This video game came out all the way back in 2013, and still, there are newcomers to the franchise. We had such a new resurgence of followers for the franchise, partly thanks to the immensely successful HBO live-action adaptation service of the game. With the first season just wrapping up and now viewers having to wait for the next season to come out, there is the video game players can go back and play. But for those on PC, you’re actually getting the remake for The Last of Us later this month.

The Last of Us Part I is heading to the PC platform, and it’s been a waiting game for players to see just what the PC system requirements might be for the title. Fortunately, last week we were given the official PC system requirements rundown. This allowed players a look to ensure that their personal PC rig would be able to run the game as intended by developers. But thanks to a report from PCGamesN, it now seems that the image that showcased the PC system requirements rundown was altered.

This new image upload now showcases the logo for Iron Galaxy at the bottom of the PC system requirements. Fortunately, there wasn’t anything altered for the PC system requirements itself. Instead, this update only added the Iron Galaxy image, which has some players assuming that the development studio had a hand in the creation of The Last of Us Part I port. We’re not sure just how much of the game was aided by Iron Galaxy, along with how much of the studio resources from Naughty Dog helped bring this PC version into the marketplace.

If you don’t recall, Iron Galaxy also helped bring the PC port for the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection to the PC. So this is not their first time aiding Naughty Dog when it comes to a PC release. Regardless, we’re hopeful that the PC release goes out into the marketplace without too many bugs or performance issues for players. For those who are still wondering if their PC can properly run The Last of Us Part I, you can check out the system requirements listed down below. Meanwhile, as for when you can get your hands on the game, The Last of Us Part I on PC doesn’t release until March 28, 2023.

The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements

Minimum

Performance: 30 FPS 720P Low Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 4 GB / GTX 970 4 GB / 1050 Ti 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Recommended

Performance: 60 FPS 1080P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X / i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5800 XT 8 GB / AMD Radeon 6600 XT 8 GB / RTX 2070 Super 8 GB / RTX 3060 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Performance

Performance: 60 FPS 1440P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / i7-9700k

GPU: AMD Radeon 6750 XT / RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Ultra