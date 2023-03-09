The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements Revealed

Easily another anticipated video game hitting the PC platform this year has been Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I. While the original release only managed to make its way on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Sony has since been open to PC game releases. Fortunately, when Naughty Dog delivered a remake of The Last of Us in the form of The Last of Us Part I, the game was unveiled for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. The PlayStation 5 has already received the game, so it’s been a waiting game for the PC release. Today, we’re finally getting the PC system requirements to run this game.

Odds are there are plenty of eager gamers looking to enjoy The Last of Us Part I on the PC platform. After the incredible success of HBO’s live-action adaptation series, The Last of Us Part I has a resurgence of players going through the game again. Today through the PlayStation Blog, the editorial content manager for Naughty Dog, Jonathon Dornbush, has revealed some of the PC features and PC system requirements that would be coming with the game when it officially launches into the digital marketplace on March 28, 2023.

It’s noted that players will get AMD FSR 2.2 support and Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, among several other features designed to give a truly detailed visual for players on the PC platform. We even know that we’re going to receive ultra-wide monitor support for both 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. So if you’re working with an ultra-wide monitor, then you’re set to enjoy this game right out of the gate.

But a big component here that you might be wondering about is the official PC system requirements to enjoy The Last of Us Part I. Today we have the various system requirements listed out from Naughty Dog, which we have listed the breakdown below along with what performance you could expect with these settings.

The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements

Minimum

Performance: 30 FPS 720P Low Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 4 GB / GTX 970 4 GB / 1050 Ti 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Recommended

Performance: 60 FPS 1080P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X / i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5800 XT 8 GB / AMD Radeon 6600 XT 8 GB / RTX 2070 Super 8 GB / RTX 3060 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Performance

Performance: 60 FPS 1440P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / i7-9700k

GPU: AMD Radeon 6750 XT / RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Ultra