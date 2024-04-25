BlizzCon by Blizzard Is Canceled

BlizzCon has officially been canceled for 2024, which was just announced today by the company according to Insider Gaming and it is quite sad. However, it is almost to be expected after so many other showcases and conventions have been canceled over the past few years by not many people showing up to the events as before.

“After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024,” said Blizzard said in their statement “This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we’re approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years.”

BlizzCon was known for being the time when Blizzard would make all their announcements for their first-party games, like in 2023 they revealed the Diablo 4 expansion which was called Vessel of Hatred. At the same showcase convention World of Warcraft got three expansions announced for it as well. Blizzard also stated that they plan to share about their upcoming releases over “the next few months.”

“To celebrate these upcoming releases and to bring our communities together in new and special ways, we will soon share some exciting plans for other industry trade shows and conventions like Gamescom,” Blizzard said regarding their upcoming releases. “We can’t wait to tell you more about those plans soon.”