Horror Fishing Game Dredge Gets Live-Action Film Adaptation

Dredge, the 2023 indie Lovecraftian fishing title from Black Salt Games that took the gaming world by storm, is set to become the next live-action Hollywood adaptation. The New Zealand-based game company is teaming up with production company Story Kitchen to bring the creepy game to life.

In Dredge, players search for fish or search for underwater items to salvage to sell to upgrade their boat. If they stay out too late, a panic meter begins to rise, with higher levels leading to eldritch horror-adjacent hallucinations that alter reality around the fishing boat.

“We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe,” said Black Salt Games representatives Nadia Thorne, Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, and Michael Bastiaens in a new statement today.

Founded in 2022 by Dmitri M. Johnson, the producer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Mike Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dan Jevons, Story Kitchen also released an excited statement about the upcoming production.

“Dredge is a captivatingly eerie and profoundly rich story that had us completely hooked from the very beginning,” the company wrote in a joint statement.

Following its release last year, Dredge won Best Indie Game at the IGN Awards 2023. It was nominated for many other accolades, including Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2023 and Game of the Year at the 24th Game Developers Choice Awards.

Dredge was released on March 30, 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.