Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adds Android 18 and Videl in First DLC

Developer Dimps and publisher Bandai Namco have announced that Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super) will be included in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 1 DLC. The release date for Chapter 1 has yet to be announced.

See the trailers for both upcoming characters below.

Android 18 (DB Super) will be available in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC!



With her "Steel Mirage" special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc… Catch them by surprise! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/zTit1QzDIH — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

Play as Videl (DB Super) in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC!



Use her "Seagull Combination" special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unguardable spinning kick during the attack! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/sp2gGAg8rc — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

In March, the Future Saga, four downloadable content chapters, were announced. Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) have already been announced as upcoming characters. Over the years, the game has seen dozens of DLC packs, each adding new characters, additional story missions, new moves, new stages, additional skills, and more.

“For the first time since the original game launched, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will look to the future and the coming of a new age,” the press release reads. “Fu is naturally at the center of things, and when experiments with super villain energy are involved, things can’t be headed in a good direction. Players will be able to find out what’s at stake when the downloadable content releases in the near future!”

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away in March of an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was first released in October 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 24. As of May 2023, it has sold a whopping 10 million copies worldwide.