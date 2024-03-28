Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Getting New “Future Saga” DLC!

If you’re a longtime fan of the Dragon Ball franchise, you know there are certain “arcs” that are better than the others. Specifically, ones that have to deal with “future timelines” and key characters from those timelines coming back to the “present day” to rewrite history. The “Future Trunks” arcs are easily some of the best stories that the franchise has ever produced, and that’s why games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continue to go into those timelines or create their own stories based on those concepts. The title has been getting content ever since its release in 2016, and now, we know what is coming next.

Dubbed, “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Future Saga,” the DLC will be continue the tales of previous content, and features Fu once again trying to “take a peek into the future” by doing an “experiment.” The twist is that this experiment features him going into parts of the future to give key characters a “power boost,” drastically changing their timelines as a result.

For example, we see Goku Black getting new powers and going up against characters from Universe 6, including Hit and Kefla. Another glimpse into the DLC shows Vegeta getting a power boost during Beerus’ arrival, and even the God of Destruction is impressed by the power levels he’s exuding. However, once again, Goku has to deal with Vegeta’s latest “villain turn,” so fans can expect an epic clash.

While the full extent of the content wasn’t revealed, we do know it’s coming out this Spring and that the first trailer for it has been dropped; you can check it out below:

For those unfamiliar with this part of the franchise, the “Xenoverse” is not unlike the “Heroes” timeline via the anime and separate games where there is not only a multiverse, but just about every possible timeline possible is canon to the universe. Roll with us on this. Essentially, the “good guys” are your personal avatars, Future Trunks, due to some time travel shenanigans, and then the various heroes from the series across multiple timelines and versions, even ones that were once dubbed “non-canon.”

So, as some have dubbed this, it’s basically fan fiction, but the funny bit is that fans really LOVE this kind of thing, and that’s why these games and spinoffs have been getting so much content over the years.

The first part of the new “Future Saga” will drop later this Spring, and part two will likely drop later this year.