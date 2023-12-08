Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Shown At The Game Awards

When it comes to titles from the Dragon Ball series in the video game space, you know what to expect in the overall. The only question is how far the game will go in making the game special compared to all the others. Earlier this year, Bandai Namco announced that the Budokai Tenkaichi series would be getting a new entry, which got many fans excited. Tonight, at The Game Awards, we got a look at what Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will at least look like, and it featured four characters that will definitely bring the intensity when the title arrives next year, presumably.

In the trailer that you can see below, we get to see Goku and Vegeta battling each other in both cinematic fights while also cutting in the gameplay that you can experience. You’ll be able to do all of their classic attacks while also blocking, redirecting, and countering all the moves that they use. The game will definitely be one that uses the 3D world to its advantage to ensure that battles take strategy and do maximum damage.

But that’s not the only set of characters that were shown. We got to see Lord Frieza, complete with voice actor, and how they’ll do plenty of damage to their foes. While we didn’t see Golden of Black Frieza, that doesn’t mean they won’t show up eventually!

Another combatant we saw was Broly via his movie form from 2019. That’s important because that’s the canon version of Broly in this canon universe, and that means he’s not only insanely powerful, but he’ll be a berserker in battle. We even get to see him take his “Legendary Super Saiyan” form in the trailer.

Finally, at the end of the video, we see a rolodex of characters that will be in the game, including many fan favorites. Tien, Krillin, Android 17, Piccolo, and even Jiren from the Tournament of Power showed up.

More than likely, this is just some of the roster, and fans will get more glimpses of it as time goes on. What’s key here is that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero looks to be a worthy successor to the fighting game line, and could push things in the right direction if things are done correctly.

We know the franchise has been on a roll recently with its gaming titles and movies, so while we don’t know when this game will arrive, you can bet fans anticipate it.

This next trailer might be something Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to hear more about… This is Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero 👀 @dragonballgames #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/H41UBVepcO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023