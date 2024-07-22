Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Shows Off Special “Battle Skills”

The hype for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero truly grows with every showcase that features it. Whether it’s clips, trailers, character reveals, or just gameplay footage, players are eager to get their hands on it and live out some great battles featuring these amazing characters from this beloved franchise. Today, a new twist was put on the “showcasing new stuff” metric, as the official Twitter handle dropped some tweets showcasing some of the “Battle Skills” that specific characters will have. In this case, they showed off two skills from “Saiyan Saga” Vegeta and Broly. Both of them come off as massively powerful attacks, which means you’ll want to unleash them as soon as possible!

In the case of Vegeta, he’ll be able to go “Great Ape” and unleash a powerful attack from his mouth that foes won’t be able to dodge. Those who remember the Saiyan Saga will understand how devastating this was to watch once upon a time, which means it’ll be great to be the one giving it instead of watching our favorite characters receive it:

As for Broly, he’ll unleash Omega Blaster, a massive ball of energy from which even Lord Frieza can’t help but go, “What the…?” Yeah, Broly is that powerful, as his most recent movie reminded people. Don’t forget that he not only made Goku scream in pain but also handled Golden Frieza on his own for quite some time before Vegito stepped in and finally handled him.

While this is only a small taste of this kind of “skill showcase,” it is a taste of what’s to come. Just as important, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is bent on giving its players the most customizable experience ever while also letting them have fun with some dream matches.

For example, there will be cosmetics for people to choose for their fighters while also giving them the ability to make special matches and interactions. There is also a story mode where one can break from the canon to see what happens next. That says nothing of the roster, which takes influence from pretty much all the series that have come out. The only “official’ show that hasn’t gotten a spotlight yet is rumored to get its time in the sun soon enough, so just be patient.

Regardless, with everything that Bandai Namco has shown, they’re trying to invoke both a feeling of nostalgia and give gamers the freedom to battle how they want with who they want and dominate all who challenge them.