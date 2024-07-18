More Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Characters Leaked

The popular Japanese magazine V-Jump has revealed even more characters being added to the Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO roster, but fans aren’t incredibly impressed with the new faces. Both Android 16 and Android 19 will be playable in the title, fitting with the next round of additions focusing on the Cell Saga.

Incase you didn't catch the Sparking ZERO V-Jump Scans because you were having a good night's sleep like me.



Additionally, the images largely focus on Future Trunks and Goku Black, implying that they may have a bigger part to play in the upcoming title. Strangely, the text indicates that Android 17’s Z form will be a separate fighter from the Super variant.

During last month’s Summer Game Fest, fans got their first look at the game’s Custom Battle mode, which allows players to recreate their favorite battles from the Dragon Ball universe and share them with other players around the world.

Additionally, a new screenshot pulled from the game in June showed off the ability for players to use Emotes and Taunts, a mechanic that began in the class Budokai Tenkaichi games for the PS2.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be released on October 11, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players pre-ordering the game will have access to the following characters without needing to unlock them in the game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power.

Other revealed characters include Anilaza, Dabura, Future Trunks, Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose, Jiren, Mr. Satan, Ribbrianne, Roasie, Spopovich, Super Vegito, and Yajirobe. Over 160 characters and forms will be included in the game.

Source