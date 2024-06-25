Vampire Survivors Devs Give Update on PlayStation Release

Gameranx

Better late than never.

Vampire Survivors managed to secure tens of thousands of concurrent players on Steam almost instantly upon release in 2021 with its simple and addictive game design. The roguelike shoot ’em up was developed and published by Luca Galante, or poncle, and places players into the shoes of an automatically attacking warrior as they attempt to slaughter countless enemies while unlocking additional characters, weapons, and relics. 

Back in April, it was announced that Vampire Survivors would be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime this summer. In a new post on X, poncle gives an update on how things are progressing behind the scenes.

“As it’s now summer we’ve had a lot of people asking when the PlayStation release will be happening,” the post reads. “We want to keep you all updated, as we still don’t have a release date to share, but wanted to let you know why. This is the first time we’re going through submission processes on PlayStation so it’s taking a little longer than usual.

We’re also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right. BUT we’ll let you know ASAP when we have a solid date!”

Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and mobile devices. The title left early access in October 2022 and snagged Action Game of the Year at last year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, as well Best Game at the 2023 British Academy Games Awards. An animated television series is currently in the works.

