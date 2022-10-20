Vampire Survivors Leaves Early Access with Update 1.0

The popular shoot 'em up still has new heights to reach.

A sleeper hit of 2021, Vampire Survivors managed to secure tens of thousands of concurrent players on Steam almost instantly with its simple and addictive game design. The roguelike shoot ’em up was developed and published by Luca Galante, and places players into the shoes of an automatically attacking warrior as they attempt to slaughter countless enemies while unlocking additional characters, weapons, and relics. The title proves that less can be more in terms of creating an evergreen game, and with Update 1.0 now available, Vampire Survivors is sure to see another massive resurgence.

No longer in early access, the game has released a new trailer to celebrate. Check it out below.

Vampire Survivors has added a whopping 140 achievements, a new event stage and weapon, and new skins for Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta, and Mask of the Red Death. New music has also been incorporated, while 11 languages have been added to make the game more accessible to players around the world. These are French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Check out the lengthy patch notes for Vampire Survivors Update 1.1 below.

New Content

3 achievements to fix existing unlocks:

Complete any 30 minutes stage with Gallo or Divano. [Unlocks: Bracelet]

Discover every standard evolution and union. [Unlocks: Candybox]

Evolve the Bracelet and then the Bi-Bracelet. [Unlocks: 500 gold]

Find all the relics from all stages. [spoiler][Unlocks stage: Eudaimonia M.][/spoiler]

Obtain Gracia’s Mirror. [spoiler][Unlocks: Inverse Mode][/spoiler]

Obtain the Seventh Trumpet. [spoiler][Unlocks: Endless Mode][/spoiler]

See the final fireworks. [spoiler][Unlocks: Greatest Jubilee][/spoiler]

1 new weapon

New skins for: Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta, and Mask of the Red Death.

New “Side B” soundtrack. Every Side B track unlocks together with the stage it belongs to.

New option for “blast processed” sound effects.

Added missing music tracks for Il Molise (and Boss Rash in 0.11.400)

Added 11 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Added Twitch integration: the chat makes decisions for you and triggers special events. Enable in Options by typing in the chat’s name, no need to login or doing anything weird.

INVERSE MODE

Stages layout is upside down (can be disabled in Options) plus minor visual changes depending on stage.

Gold gains are increased by 200%. Luck bonus of 20%.

Enemies start with +200% Max Health.

Enemies gain 5% Max Health every minute and and 1% movement speed every 2 minutes (cumulative with the Bone Zone enemy bonuses).

The merchant also sells: Skip, Banish, and Reroll (can carry up to 20) and 1 extra Arcana.

ENDLESS MODE

The Reaper won’t spawn at the final minute.

Reaching the final minute of a stage will make the enemy waves to restart from minute 0, completing a “cycle”.

Enemies gain 100% of their base Max Health per cycle.

Enemies spawn frequency and amount is increased by 50% per cycle.

Enemies deal 25% more damage per cycle. The player’s max damage cap is diminished by 1 per cycle.

The merchant respawns on every cycle and sells “+1 Revival” instead of Golden Eggs.

Achievement Tweaks:

Reduced level requirements for character achievements (reach LV 100 is now LV80, reach LV99 is now reach LV50)

Mindbender now unlocks at 50 COLLECTION items instead of 100

Tweaks:

New UI to show what relics are available in each stage

New UI to show what stages have been cleared for each character (plus option to turn it off)

New UI option to lock the selection of a music track so it persists between runs

Each rank in Banish and Reroll now grants 2 of them instead of 1.

Picking up an Orologion also slows down Gold Fever decay by 50%

Lightning Ring and Thunderloop are now affected by Arcana II – Twilight Requiem

Bracelet is now affected by arcana XIV – Jail of Crystal. Bi-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana II – Twilight Requiem. Tri-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana XIX – Heart of Fire

Reduced Sketamari’s HP recovery when absorbing other skeletons.

Increased XP gain in the early minutes of the Dairy Plant.

Increased base gold amount in treasure chests.

“Recovery” stat now also affects the potency of health recovery pickups.

Arcana II – Twilight Requiem’s explosions damage is now affected by Curse.

“quick start” now becomes available after unlocking the 5 main stages.

Capped all Limit break bonuses other than Might (this in particular is very open to suggestions in case it makes sense to increase some caps)

Vampire Survivors was originally released in early access on PC on December 17, 2021. By late January 2022, it had reached over 30,000 concurrent players on Steam. This number rose to 70,000 in February 2022. Despite the game’s title, no actual vampires appear in the game.

