Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: Beginner Tips

Everything you need to know to get started playing Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is the sequel to the surprisingly excellent first entry to the (now) series, Mario + Rabbids. Like its much-lauded predecessor, this new entry is absolutely fantastic and delivers a wonderfully whimsical story interspersed with slapstick humour and excellent turn-based combat.

If you were expecting a retreading of well-worn ground, however, you are in for a surprise (and a treat!). Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is a completely new game with new mechanics, doodahs, and a fully overhauled combat system. There’s a lot to get to grips with, and well, we’ve got you covered.

Explore Everything, And Don’t Be Afraid To Backtrack!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is split over several large hub worlds known as planets. These planets contain all manner of hidden goodies, ranging from coins to special tokens, and even powerful combat-altering Sparks (more on that later). Of course, each planet also has its own little story to complete, as well as hods of mini-games, battles, puzzles, and side quests to trod through.

It is well worth exploring each planet, and if you want to move on, be safe in the knowledge that you can return to any previously visited planet at any time. Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope has side content in droves, and you should devour some – if not all – of it.

Get To Grips With The New Combat System

The original Mario + Rabbids game shook up the near-universally adopted XCOM method of doing turn-based combat. It introduced all kinds of fun and interesting mechanics that elevated that game to some pretty outstanding heights. Not content to rest on their laurels, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope rolls up and more or less does the same.

By this we mean it reinvents its own wheel and replaces just about everything. Gone are strict turn orders, gone are party compositional restrictions and gone is the grid-based movement of yore. Throw in some brand new mechanics, like Sparks (we promise we will get to them..), and you have yourself something undeniably fresh.

Upgrade Your Sparks

Sparks are very powerful pieces of equipment that you can swap between characters whenever you are not actively fighting. Sparks are incredibly powerful, each providing an incredibly potent Active and Passive ability. Some will apply huge damage buffs to your team, others may passively boost defence, and another might modify an existing ability.

Experimenting and swapping Sparks is integral to Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope gameplay (hence the prominent positioning on the title). What’s more, you can even make Sparks more powerful by upgrading them. This will require an increasing number of Star Bits (or Star Potions), further boosting your team’s power.

Consider Weaknesses

Another thing Sparks can bring is Elemental attacks. Certain enemies are weak to certain elements (often resistant to others as well), and hitting them with that corresponding element will result in a powerful Super Effect.

Each Super Effect will apply different secondary effects, like burning, or knockback, but they will also deal massively increased damage. You will want to equip these powerful Sparks when they are needed, as they can make any battle substantially easier.

Experiment With Different Characters

Every character in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is unique, coming with a bespoke Skill Tree, abilities, and even weapons. It can be tempting to stick to the same party for the entirety of the game, but doing so will result in your missing out, or downright struggling. Some missions are simply better suited to different characters, so dabbling is very much advised.

This is made even easier thanks to the shared EXP system Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope has in place. This means all of your characters level up at the same time, so there really is no excuse to leave Rabid Luigi on the sidelines. Not only that but as you progress your party limit (and roster) increases, giving you even more options in and out of battle.

Tweak Your Difficulty On The Fly

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is not an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it can be downright brutal. Enemies are quick to react to your strategies, and sometimes, they just hit like a tonne of bricks. Thankfully, if the game gets a bit too rough, you can always tweak the difficulty.

This can be done at any time, although you are first asked at some point during the tutorial. There are three, which consist of what amounts to Easy, Medium, and Hard. We recommend starting on Medium and then tweaking from there.

Examine Your Enemies

A big aspect of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is the number of battles you will be thrust into. Battles get more complex as you play, and this is in part due to new enemies being thrown into the mix. Since every enemy is unique, it’s wise to figure out what they do before you go in guns blazing.

Thankfully you can examine any and every enemy you encounter with a push of a button. This will reveal important stats like HP, as well as any strengths, immunities, and weaknesses. In short, always examine new enemies.

Visit The Store Often

The shop in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is incredibly important as it provides everything from lore tidbits to powerful combat items, restoration, and even special keys and weapons. Depending on what you want to buy, you will require a specific currency, but everything is worth buying.

Items in battle can completely change the flow of an encounter, turning a devastating defeat into a heroic victory. Keys can unlock hidden dungeons on each planet, which is just more content to explore with high rewards. Basically, don’t hoard your resources – go to the shop.

That’s it for our beginner tips guide. Keep an eye out for future guides covering Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.