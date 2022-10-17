Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Getting Rave Reviews

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is one of many video games that gamers can’t wait for in the next ten days. The sequel to the unique Nintendo/Ubisoft collaboration has been in development for years, and fans want to see how it all turned out. Thankfully, we’ve gotten some insight into what certain gamers think—specifically those with a review code for the game. The early review scores for the title have arrived, and they are over the moon with what this title is. What it is, is good. Many have already labeled it as better than its predecessor in almost every way.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, a multitude of sites and publications have voiced their thoughts on Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, and a majority of them have it in the 9/10 range. It should go without saying, but we’ll say it anyway, that’s an excellent average.

Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope:



GamingTrend- 10/10

But Why Tho?- 10/10

GamesHub- 10/10

GamesRadar- 9/10

IGN- 9/10

Metro GameCentral- 9/10

Press Start- 9/10

Screen Rant- 9/10

Twinfinite- 9/10

Shacknews- 9/10

Vooks- 9/10

WellPlayed- 9/10

Gamepressure- 9/10

Nintendo Life- 8/10 pic.twitter.com/iFYYe07UZN — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 17, 2022

What this shows us is that the team at Ubisoft was able to make things better than they were before. Not that the original game was terrible, far from it. But as the saying goes, the first game walked so the sequel could run. We’ve been hearing from the team for a while now on how they evolved their thinking with this upcoming title. Mainly in that, they could expand on everything they have built.

That includes making the Rabbids much more intelligent as they speak in the game for the first time. Small clips of this have already emerged. One focuses on Rabbid Mario, and many are already saying that the Rabbid sounds more like Mario than Chris Pratt.

We’re not saying they’re right, but we’re not saying they’re wrong, either!

Another element that must be pointed out is that they evolved the game’s combat. Before, Mario and co. were very limited in what they could do on the battlefield. But now, they have much more unrestricted movement to make combo moves and set up attacks a few turns ahead. Add to that; the Sparks will be with the crew and grant them special boosts or attacks. Some of them will add elements to their attacks for extra damage. Others can turn them invisible to ensure stealth. There are even some defensive sparks that can remove some of the damage from enemy strikes.

Adding to that, players will go beyond the Mushroom Kingdom in the game and visit multiple worlds full of Rabbids and other familiar faces/creatures. That opens the game up immensely. Plus, there are side quests that players can do to further flesh out the game.

With this critical praise, gamers are sure to, at the very least, give the game a chance when it comes out on the 20th on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Twitter