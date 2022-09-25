New Video Teaser Highlights Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Environments

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle came out, fans along with critics were blown away by not just the incredible gameplay, but the unique fusion of worlds between the two franchises. The first title had the Mushroom Kingdom feel, but with the wackiness and insanity of the Rabbids littered all over the place. With the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope though, things are going to be taking a much different route. Not the least of which is that it won’t be on the planet that Mario is from, but instead, it’ll be out in the stars, as the team will be visiting multiple planets in the game.

This is because the plot of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is to go after the fused beings known as the Sparks. They are a mix of the Rabbids and Lumas from Super Mario Galaxy, and they have special abilities that the evil Cursa is trying to obtain. To find them all, Mario and the crew, which includes the Rabbids, must go to various worlds to seek them out and keep them safe from Cursa’s forces.

A new teaser for the game has come out, and with it comes a look at the many worlds that the title will feature. Not surprisingly, many of them are themed on various elements and terrain. Including a frozen world, a lush green world, and so on. But the key thing here is that the worlds provide unique settings for the battles to come!

Discover plenty environments and take part in tactical battles in #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope! pic.twitter.com/kjY2mzRSAy — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) September 24, 2022

That is another major change within the game, while before you could only move your characters in a certain way and then attack, the sequel offers more freedom. You’ll be able to make all sorts of moves to set up combos with other characters. You’ll even be able to do multiple kinds of attacks before your character’s turn is done. This opens up the strategy immensely and lets players get creative with how they will defeat enemies.

A recent showcase of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope indicated that each of these worlds will have not only the main storyline plot but also a set of side quests that you can do. No doubt players will seek them out if it helps them grow in any way, or just lands them cool rewards.

A key combat addition is that of the Sparks themselves. Each one has a different ability that can be used in battle. Some of them will add elemental damage to the character’s attacks. Others give them a special ability like creating an earthquake. A few will even add to the defense of the player, adding even more layers to the combat and what can be done with it.

You’ll see all this for yourself when the game arrives on October 20th for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Twitter