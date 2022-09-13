New Trailer Drops for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

It’s only been a few days since Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope was given an in-depth showcasing at last Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward. However, it’s back again today and coming in hard with a brand new trailer as part of today’s jam-packed Nintendo Direct.

The Nintendo Direct event certainly dropped a large number of surprises and new trailers, including an announcement of the GoldenEye 007 remaster heading to Switch and a free demo for the crop-saving adventure Harvestella. However, for fans of the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope crossover game, there was even more action to take a look at.

Exploration will clearly be a prominent feature in the colorful title, as viewers can see from the variety of highly detailed worlds shown in the trailer. The turn-based strategy adventure looks set to give players plenty to discover as they journey across the galaxy. It looks as though there’ll be plenty of collectible items in-game as well, as well as hidden paths that will need to be uncovered far off the beaten track. To get a look at some of the newest footage from Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, check out today’s trailer right here.

It certainly seems as though Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will provide players with a bit more freedom of exploration than in previous games. As players work through the weird and wonderful world of this new galaxy with Mario and his crew, they’ll also encounter a number of challenging enemies, meaning the Sparks they collect will come in pretty useful thanks to their varied range of abilities. There’ll be up to 30 different Sparks to recruit, which will give players an edge in the game’s tactical, turn-based combat encounters.

Some of the different options for leveling up team members in the game are also detailed in the new trailer. Post-battle rewards will be on hand for players to use on Mario, the Rabbids, and later, on the recently-revealed Rayman, to name a few characters. During the recent Ubisoft Forward, it was also confirmed that Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope would be getting three installments of post-launch DLC, with Rayman heading into the game as part of the final expansion.

Alongside the big reveal of the upcoming DLC, Ubisoft also shared a deeper look at the game’s combat. A boss fight with a Wiggler gave players the first real look at what to expect from the crossover project’s fighting repertoire. It certainly looks like this cosmic adventure has something for fans of both the Mario and Rabbids franchises, and should be an engaging follow-up from the previous adventure in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is set to launch on October 20. It’ll be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

