Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets New Gameplay Video and Special Character Reveal!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is a little over a month away, and fans still can’t wait for the game to come out and play. The good news is that at the Ubisoft Forward today, there were multiple things revealed about the title from the creative director of the game himself. He promised a grand adventure for the Mario crew as well as the Rabbids who are now proud members of the team as they go across the galaxy and try to stop the vile Kursa from getting all the Sparks and using their power for bad purposes. But it was more than just words that were said here.

A new gameplay trailer was also shown off, one that showed a brand new world of the game via Terra Flora. This world is one that is lush with vegetation, but due to Kursa and their forces, the land has been hit with a drought, so it’s up to Mario, the Rabbids, and their allies like the returning Beep-O to try and stop it. One of the things that the Associate Producer who narrated the gameplay video noted was that while there is a “main path” for you to go on, every single world has hidden areas you can find. Some of them you just have to go to on your own, others will be ones that have to be found via solving puzzles or using Beep-O’s abilities. You might be surprised what you find on these various places.

But getting back to the gameplay, one of the unique battles you’ll have to do on Terra Flora is a train battle against a giant Wiggler. One who has been enraged because of darkness blots that Kursa put upon it. With your team of three, you’ll need to take out the blots by moving up and down the train cart level, all the while taking down all the enemies that you see. Which as the level shows, will be quite varied.

It’s here that we see the tactical gameplay come to life, because you’ll need to use the freedom of motion and ALL the abilities of the Mario crew, the Rabbids, the Sparks, and teamwork in between them in order to come out on top. The team showed off the abilities of the Sparks to add damage, do special attacks, turn characters invisible, and more.

Just as important though, the level ends when you save the Wiggler, so you won’t have to defeat the enemies every time to beat the level, a very welcome twist.

But the biggest surprise of all is that there will be three waves of DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, and the final one will add Ubisoft’s Rayman as a playable character with an adventure customized for him and the gang! Pretty cool, huh?

Source: YouTube