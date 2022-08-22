Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Announces Gold Edition

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is the long-awaited sequel to the original collaboration between Mario and the Rabbids that took the world by storm in 2017. No one thought that the original game would do well, but it became the best-selling 3rd party title at the time. Now, the sequel is aiming to be bigger and better, and that includes having a special edition just announced by Ubisoft and Nintendo. This Gold Edition will come with content that you can enjoy now, as well as over time.

As revealed by the teams involved, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gold Edition will have the Season Pass for the title included as part of the purchase. According to Nintendo’s pre-order page for the game, the DLC pack will indeed have more content for the title, “including additional story content featuring new heroes, quests, and battles.”

This is already big news. Fans can expect multiple updates and new characters to play over time. If you recall, the original title had a massive DLC expansion that starred Donkey Kong and some Rabbids based on his family. Could we be getting content like that again?

However, if you’re looking for content you can use right when you play the game, the Gold Edition will have the “Galactic Prestige Pack.” This will give you three weapons skins that are apparently very stylish

As for the game’s story, Mario and the Rabbids will team up once again, but this time, they’ll be heading to space to seek out the odd fusions of Rabbids and Lumas that made the Sparks. These Sparks have a unique power within them, and when you use them in battle, you can unleash a unique set of attacks and abilities.

These Sparks are under attack from the vile Kursa, who has taken over Bowser’s army and now seeks the Sparks for their own nefarious purposes. Mario and the Rabbids aren’t going to let that happen, and thus the chase across the galaxy begins.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will feature many things from the original title while also improving the gameplay, making it easier to move around. Players will be able to set up massive chain attacks and will find opportunities to cause some major damage. You’ll also be visiting multiple places across the galaxy, and each character will wield unique weapons to make them stand out.

You can pre-order the Gold Edition of the game right now.

Source: Nintendo