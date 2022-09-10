Ed Boon Asking Fans About Next NetherRealm Studios Titles?

There are a lot of trusted studios out there for gamers to have faith in to make great titles. NetherRealm Studios is indeed one of them. The studio was born from a set of veterans like Ed Boon to both continue the legacy of games that came before, but also create new ones for people to enjoy. They rebooted the Mortal Kombat universe and turned into something actually coherent again, and then they made the Injustice franchise which put a fight-game spin on the DC Comics universe and made two banger games from it as a result. Oh, and inspired an epic comic run too. But now, Ed Boon is asking fans, “Who’s Next?”

Yes, really, on his Twitter, Ed Boon put up the following poll, and you might notice a very interesting option in slot #3:

What do YOU want to see from NetherRealm studios next? — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 10, 2022

Yes, it’s true, Ed Boon has put out a notion that they COULD do a Marvel vs. DC Comics title in the future. Though to be clear, this is not confirmed in the slightest. This is just for the poll. HOWEVER, it should be noted that at the time of this writing, it is very much in the lead and the poll has over 140K in votes. So for it to be in the lead is impressive.

So, let’s ask the big question here, COULD a Marvel vs. DC Comics game happen? In theory, sure. Don’t forget that we have Marvel Vs. Capcom as a franchise, and that features two VERY different brands coming together to make a fighting game, so why not two superhero universes? Exactly.

Plus, while there absolutely is a rivalry between the two brands in almost every facet, there’s no denying that people on both sides would want to play such a game just to have matches that they’ve been wanting to see in the video game space for a while. Superman vs Thor, Batman vs Wolverine, Wonder Woman vs Captain Marvel, and on and on it could go.

So, what’s stopping it? Well, most people think it would be the licensing issue due to all the characters that would be involved. But again, we have a crossover brand already that shows these can be overcome. It might honestly be more about the parent companies of each being willing to work with one another and come to a fair agreement about the splitting of profits that could change things.

But that doesn’t mean you should give up hope! Far from it, weirder things have happened in gaming, and if NetherRealm Studios can make the right pitch to both? Then who knows what might happen? This is the video game realm, anything can happen if the right things line up.

