Harvestella Has A Free Demo You Can Play Now

There was lots of big news coming out of today’s Nintendo Direct. One of the best tidbits of information came from Square Enix’ farming-meets-fantasy adventure Harvestella. The game now has a free demo available in the Nintendo Switch eShop, which you can download today.

The demo will allow players to experience their first few days in the dark fantasy world of Harvestella. Alongside the news of the game’s free demo, a brand new trailer was shown during today’s Nintendo Direct. Square Enix had recently shared some new screenshots and further details on the backstory and gameplay in Harvestella. However today we were given our first real look at the “season of death” known as Quietus in the new footage. You can check it out right here to get a look at what to expect from this new take on the popular ‘growing crops while adventuring’ genre.

While the game itself has so far been anticipated as being predominantly a farming sim, the new trailer actually showed off some of the engaging-looking combat and RPG elements in Harvestella. It could be that there’s a lot more to this game than it first appears. Players will find themselves in a world governed by four magically-imbued crystals in Harvestella, which are meant to regulate the cycle of the four seasons. Quietus kicks in though, and as you’d expect, there’s a whole mystery to unravel in order to save the town and farm you’ve built, as well as saving and the world, as you play through the game.

The new trailer shows what look like dungeon areas too, with some pretty interesting, Quietus-style enemies lurking within. It all looks pretty visually stunning in the style you’d expect from Square Enix, and the combat itself certainly seems as though it’ll give players plenty of enjoyment.

The game will of course feature a number of relaxing in-game mechanics such as fishing, growing crops, farming and building new structures. However, it’s clear that there’s an underlying thread of mystery running through the game’s narrative, meaning that it should appeal to those who enjoy a bit of action and adventure in with their cooking and crafting.

Harvestella is set to launch on November 4 and will be available both on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam. If you’re looking for a new adventure with plenty of socialising, farming and building to go along with it, this could be one to try out. Especially if you’re a Nintendo Switch player and can access the free demo from the eShop today.

There’s no news on a demo for those playing on PC, but the game is available to pre-order over on Steam right now if you like the look of what you see and simply can’t wait to unlock all the details of the “season of death.”

