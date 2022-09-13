Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Coming To Nintendo Switch

It has been a little bit since we’ve seen a new Story of Seasons game come to the switch, but after today’s Nintendo Direct, we are in luck! A new Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is coming to the switch this coming up summer.

The first Story of Seasons games was on the GameCube, and even was mentioned in today’s direct, Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life for Nintendo Switch, but now is called Story of Season: A Wonderful Life.

This game will take after Stardew Valley in the sense of being able to have your own farm, farmhouse, and each decision you make and person you meet can change your outcome of the game. You can keep villagers and start your own family based on your choices throughout the game.

Back in the 2003 GameCube version, it featured a male protagonist, but now it seems the remake will get a female protagonist as well from Another Wonderful Life as well. The way A Wonderful Life is different than Harvest Moons is the game will take place over a set amount of time, where we get to see the protagonist child grow up and choose a career.

This game will be releasing Summer 2023.

Check out the trailer for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Trailer

