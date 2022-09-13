GoldenEye 007 Remaster Officially Heading to Xbox Game Pass

It’s been officially confirmed that an HD remaster of the classic GoldenEye 007 game from 1997 will launch on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch. The iconic title, which was first released in 1997 on the Nintendo 64, has been treated to a major makeover and will provide players with a serious nostalgia hit when it releases.

The GoldenEye 007 remaster will make use of super-smooth 4k Ultra HD resolution in 16:9 on supported displays. To add to this, the game has had an overhaul of its controls, with developer Rare having included dual analog stick support for modern consoles. The game will boast improved framerates and of course, there’ll be the return of GoldenEye 007‘s up-to-four-person co-op split-screen mode. Cheat mode will also be making its way back in the remaster alongside the original main campaign.

We got a teaser trailer for the GoldenEye 007 remaster during today’s Nintendo Direct, where it was also confirmed that the legendary title would be coming soon to Nintendo Switch. In addition, Rare shared the reveal trailer for Xbox Game Pass players, which you can check out right here.

Players on Xbox Game Pass will have access to the remaster on day one, with Nintendo Switch Online members being able to play either on the same day or soon after. There’s not been a confirmed date yet for the release of the GoldenEye 007 remaster, but Rare has also revealed that players who own a digital version of Rare Replay will be able to download and play the iconic title for free.

According to an update on the GoldenEye 007 website, the game’s online multiplayer mode will, interestingly, be exclusive to those on Nintendo Switch Online. Presumably, this will be amended to include players on the Xbox platform, as it’d perhaps be a bit of an odd choice to leave them out of the game’s online multiplayer functionality. However, as yet, there’s no official confirmation of that.

For those who may not have enjoyed the hit action game the first time around, GoldenEye 007 is an adventure based on the exploits of James Bond in the 1995 movie GoldenEye. Players can work their way through a number of levels based on the action in the film’s storyline, and the multiplayer mode takes inspiration from other classic Bond titles such as Licence to Kill and The Man With the Golden Gun, amongst others. The original GoldenEye 007 was probably one of the original and most successful games in terms of shooters, and for many people, this remaster will be a serious hit of nostalgia.

While there’s no release date as yet, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for news on this beloved title’s launch window. We know that it’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

