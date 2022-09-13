Splatoon 3 Gets Next Splatfest Reveal

Splatoon 3 is already off to a heck of a start since its launch last Friday. In fact, as noted before, the game has already sold about 3.5 million units in just 3 days over in Japan! One can only imagine how much it’s gotten in worldwide numbers! Hopefully, we’ll find out about it soon. As long-time gamers know, there are certain waves of content that come with a title like Splatoon. The story mode will eventually end, and multiplayer will eventually wear out its welcome, so you need something fresh to keep you going! That, of course, is where the Splatfests come in.

These events bring the community together, only to split them up into groups where they vie for what they feel is the best in a certain topic. It’s honestly harmless fun, but the community gets really invested in these. Plus, since they only happen once a month, they really are events that the fans look forward to. In the latest Nintendo Direct, the newest Splatfest was confirmed and dated!

That’s right, the next Splatfest will be about what you would personally bring to a deserted island. Would you bring gear? Would you bring food? Or would you bring fun?

All three options are valid here for one reason or another. For example, if you were able to bring gear to the island, you could not just ensure that your stay would be more comfortable, you could arguably try and find a way to get off the island with what you have.

Then again, if you were to bring food, and enough of it in this scenario, you’d be able to make sure that you had enough sustenance to survive long enough to be rescued. As well as the energy required to go and do various activities around the island itself.

Finally, if you were to go and bring fun and games to the deserted island, you would be able to keep yourself entertained while you tried to hold out long enough for a rescue. Or even to just distract yourself from the fact that you’re on a deserted island.

Regardless of which you choose, it’ll be a fun event. This time around though, you’ll have the full Splatfest to engage in. The event will take place on the 23rd of this month and go to the 25th, so you’ll have a lot more time to have fun and get the victory for your side!

On that note, the official Splatoon 3 Twitter handle made this announcement about Tri-Color battles.

[Notification] In the next Splatfest, we’ll reduce the frequency of Tricolor Turf War battles compared to the Splatfest World Premiere. Users may encounter regular Turf War battles more often even if they choose Tricolor Battle. We’ll continue to improve our matchmaking system! — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 13, 2022

The team is clearly trying to make things balanced and fun all the way around. So be ready for the next Splatfest when it arrives!

