Nintendo Switch to Add Four More Resident Evil Games

Image is taken from Resident Evil Village

The Nintendo Direct event is often a chaotic occasion, and today’s (September 13) showcase was more of the same. Among the news were announcements of a Breath of the Wild sequel and a return to the land of Kirby, but hidden in the depths of the showcase was some news that should excite fans of the Resident Evil franchise because a few Resident Evil games have been announced.

Capcom announce on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct showcase that four Resident Evil games will be heading to the Nintendo Switch later in the year, which means we won’t have to wait that much longer either – the holidays are nearly upon us, you know? All four of the selected games will be cloud versions, which means they will stream to the Switch and will obviously require an online connection. The four games that will be coming to the Switch are Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2, and the 2020 remake of Resident Evil 3.

The first game that will be released to the cloud will be Resident Evil Village, which will launch on October 28. The Winters’ Expansion DLC will also be making an appearance, but you will have to wait until December 2 for that bit of action. The cloud versions for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 have been confirmed for release at some point this year, so be sure to keep an eye out for those three additions.

The cloud aspect of the Nintendo Switch is a cool addition to the console, but its fan usage could be more proficient due to its need for an internet connection. What is so great about the Nintendo Switch is that you can play it anywhere you want; at a bar, in the park, on the swings, literally anywhere…well, if you have the hard copies, that is. That being said, if you are one of those people that just love to play at home, then having a large array of cloud games is a must, and what better four games to have access to than these Resident Evil titles?

The Kingdom Hearts series came to the Switch via its cloud versions, but it just didn’t work as well as it should. It’s all about trial and error, finding the right market, and seeing what works and what doesn’t. The other great aspect of the Nintendo Switch is the ability to experience it like a full-fledged console, through your monitor or TV screen, which is what the cloud relies on. If you’re not too sure about the cloud, then there is a free demo version that you can try from today.

If the cloud isn’t for you but you want to play Resident Evil on your Nintendo Switch, then you’re in luck because Capcom released three older titles from the series onto the console as part of a ‘Triple Pack’ deal. These games were Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, so maybe give them a try.

Source