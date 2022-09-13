Sifu Kicks Its Way Onto Switch

Having spent the year being one of PlayStation’s pin-up exclusive titles, it was today revealed that Sloclap’s latest title, Sifu would soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The news comes courtesy of today’s Nintendo Direct presentation which saw the likes of several big games show up including Octopath Traveler II, Pikmin 4, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Engage, Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, and much more from third-party partners and independent developers such as Sloclap. Sifu has been so well regarded by players since the game’s launch that it felt as though it would only be a matter of time before it migrated to a new platform.

In a press release, Sloclap, via their Publisher Kepler Interactive outlined the following,

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Sifu developer and publisher Sloclap revealed that the game of the year contender is making a long-awaited trip to the Nintendo Switch on 8 November 2022. Starting today, fans of the Kung-Fu-packed brawler can pre-order digitally from the Nintendo eShop or physically from select retailers with a limited Vengeance or Redemption Edition to choose from. The Redemption Edition, available to pre-order physically now, features a SteelBook copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a figurine, pendant of tenacity, lithograph set and a 160-page ‘Behind the Art of Sifu’ developer’s diary.

They also provided a top-level view of the game for those players who will only now get to be experiencing Sifu for the first time,

Sifu places players in the shoes of a Pak Mei Kung-Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. With just one day and countless enemies in their way, players must beat insurmountable odds and defeat members of the powerful organization to claim revenge. However, on such a quest for vengeance, time is the price paid. With a magical talisman to revive players after death, defeat doesn’t spell the end. Though the student always gets back, the cost of magic is dear, however, and they will age significantly every time they come back to life.

Aside from launch window acclaim, Sloclap have been regularly praised for the steady stream of updates and new features that have been introduced to existing versions of the game, updates that will all presumably be bundled into the Switch version.

Following its debut on PlayStation consoles and PC in February, Sifu was hailed as one of 2022’s early GOTY contenders surpassing more than one million copies sold in its first three weeks and garnering critical acclaim. Sloclap’s support of Sifu has been extensive, with two updates having launched throughout this year that added difficulty modes, a long list of exciting gameplay modifiers, new outfits and more. All update content added to Sifu to date will be available to players on Switch upon launch

Sifu is already available now on PS4, PS5, and PC, while the Nintendo Switch version will land on November 8, 2022