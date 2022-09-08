Capcom Reveals Titles It’ll Discuss At Tokyo Game Show

The Tokyo Game Show used to be one of the more significant gaming events in the world. Nintendo and others would often show up there to take on Japan in a fun way and show off a lot of what they had coming. However, interest in it has waned over the years, and now only a few major developers show up and something significant. Thankfully for fans of the show, Capcom will be there to show off their upcoming titles and give updates on ones already out. In fact, they’re apparently going to be doing two different presentations at the show!

The first one will happen on September 15th, a week from now, and will be called the “Capcom Online Program.” Not the most over-the-top of names, but sometimes you just have to state what you are and move on. So, what will be on this “online program”? Well, they confirmed that they would be showing off a new trailer for Street Fighter 6! Given that the upcoming fighter title is highly-anticipated and the team is clearly trying to “spice things up” overall with what they have shown so far, you can expect a big trailer. We might get a new character reveal or more insight into some of the gameplay features that’ll help it stand out.

Other updates that fans can expect are updates on Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition. This update for the now classic title is going to feature more than just light touches. We’re going to get an entire DLC story expansion focusing on Rose Winters and how she returns to the village in order to get answers for what is going on with her and the story of her life. One has to wonder what updates we’ll get, but perhaps a new glimpse at the story itself?

Another game that will be in the spotlight in one form or another will be Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Capcom is allegedly going to be unveiling what is going to happen next with its second free title update. So fans of that, of which we know there are over 4 million so far, should be very excited about that.

Exoprimal will also apparently be a part of the show, as they will be showing off more of the suits you will be able to wear and the dinosaurs that you’ll be able to fight.

As for the second presentation, that’ll be entirely dedicated to Street Fighter 6, so if the first presentation is a bit “light” on things, perhaps that one will fix things.

All in all, it appears that Capcom will be bringing all it can to the Tokyo Game Show, and we should be grateful for that.

Source: Twitter