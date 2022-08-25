Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gets Title Update 2 Next Month

It’s been revealed that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be getting a free Title Update 2. Capcom announced the news over on the Monster Hunter Twitter account earlier today. Title Update 2 will also introduce some new creatures for players to go up against in the popular action RPG when it launches in late September.

The news of a new update came alongside a flame-laden reveal trailer for the Flaming Espinas subspecies which will be heading into the game. Akin to fire-breathing dragons, these ferocious monsters will make their way into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak alongside some additional new creatures, which will be both rare species and powered-up monsters, according to Capcom.

The Flaming Espinas have made appearances in older Monster Hunter titles, but this is the first time they’ve featured in Monster Hunter Rise. While there’s not too much else to go on as far as the Flaming Espinas are concerned, players can take a first look at these fearsome beasts in the reveal trailer below.

Capcom’s future roadmap for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also detailed in the new trailer. As well as the upcoming Title Update 2, players can expect to see a further free update in the Winter of this year. Named simply Title Update 3, this additional update will bring yet more unique and challenging monsters into the game. These will include new “special species monsters” as well as further powered-up monsters. It looks as though additional title updates will continue into 2023 and beyond, although these haven’t been outlined just yet.

The game is currently making big waves in terms of its sales figures. A large part of its ongoing success is down to the expansive world and additional game content provided in Sunbreak, which is a paid expansion to the already successful Monster Hunter Rise base game. Most recently, Capcom reported sales figures for the expansion topping an impressive 4 million units. It’s clear that the monster-hunting action formula continues to be a big hit with the gaming community. Capcom has also said that it’s planning to further grow sales of its successful IP through a number of ongoing free title updates. It may be that there are further paid expansions on the way in addition to the free updates, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Flaming Espinas will complement the game’s most recently added monsters. Four new beasts were added to the game earlier this month, namely Gold Rathian, Silver Rathalos, Lucent Nargacuga, and Seething Bazelgeuse. Alongside these new creatures came a ton of new quests, weapons, and items, so players should expect further new content as part of the upcoming Title Update 2.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. While there’s no exact date for it yet, the game’s Title Update 2 will launch in late September.

Source