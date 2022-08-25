Gran Turismo 7 1.20 August Update Adds Senna’s McLaren – Patch Notes

Gran Turismo 7 has today received its 1.20 update for August. The new update adds three new cars, including Ayrton Senna’s 1988 World Driver’s Championship winning McLaren MP4/4. There are also three new variants to the famous Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for players to race around, including an interesting Rallycross layout. For fans of the Gran Turismo 7 cafe, there are two new menus in the August update. The new menus are “Collection: Abarth” and “Collection: Gr.2,” the menus are available to players are collector levels 27 and 38, respectively. Check out the full list of additions and improvements in the Gran Turismo 7 1.20 update patch notes below.

Gran Turismo 7 1.20 August Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

- The following three new cars have been added:

・McLaren MP4/4 ’88 (Purchasable at ‘Legend Cars’ from 26 August);

・Pontiac GTO ‘The Judge’ ’69 (Purchasable at ‘Legend Cars’ from 26 August);

・Porsche Cayman GT4 ’16



2. Dior Collaboration

- The ‘De Tomaso Mangusta (Christian Dior)’ has been added, developed in collaboration with Dior. The ‘De Tomaso Mangusta (Christian Dior)’ will be purchasable in the ‘Legend Cars’ pavilion from 25 August. Also, when driving this car the racing suit and helmet are automatically changed to the exclusive collaboration gear versions;

- A new special conversation regarding the De Tomaso Mangusta (Christian Dior) has been added to a Character appearing at the Café. This new conversation can be experienced by changing into this car from the ‘Garage’ and speaking with the Character located at the Café.



3. Tracks

- Three new layouts have been added to the ‘Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’:

・Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya GP Layout No Chicane

・Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya National Layout

・Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross Layout



The maximum number of cars that can be on track at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross Layout is 16.



4. Café

- The following two Extra Menus have been added:

・Extra Menu No. 6: ‘Collection: Abarth’ (Collector Level 27 and above);

・Extra Menu No. 7 ‘Collection: Gr.2 Racing Cars’ (Collector Level 38 and above);



The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (‘Championship: World GT Series’) and having watched the ending.



5. World Circuits

- The following new events have been added to ‘World Circuits’:

・Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

- European Sunday Cup 500

- Porsche Cup

- World Touring Cars 600

- World Rally Challenge



The ‘European Sunday Cup 500’ and ‘Porsche Cup’ will become available upon unlocking the ‘Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya,’ while the ‘World Touring Cars 600’ and ‘World Rally Challenge’ will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (‘Championship: World GT Series’) and having watched the ending.



6. Scapes

- The ‘Canadian Rockies’ location has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.



7. Brand Central

- A ‘GT AWARDS’ logo is now displayed on cars that won the GRAN TURISMO AWARDS SEMA (GT Awards). The logo will be displayed on the Garage top screen as well as in Brand Central.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Physics Simulation Model

- Adjusted the suspension geometry;

- Adjusted the simulation for tyre heat generation and wear ratio. This adjustment makes it easier to see the remaining tread;

- Altered the simulation of the differential gear (with a Fully Customisable LSD). As a result, it’s now more effective when decelerating and provides a much smoother driving performance;

- Adjusted the Performance Points (PP) of some cars;

- Changed the conditions for mechanical damage occurring from a collision or contact if ‘Mechanical Damage’ is set to ‘Light’ or Heavy’ in the race settings.



2. Controllers

- Adjusted the performance of the wireless controller.



3. Sound

- Adjusted the sound effects so that it is easier to hear the difference in sound between Stage 1 to 3 of the ‘Weight Reduction’ modification.



4. Legend Cars

- Legend Cars (Hagerty Collection) prices have been revised based on real-life valuations from Gran Turismo partner, Hagerty.



Hagerty provides valuations and vehicle insurance for classic cars and has sponsored some historic car events in recent years.



New prices will be applied the next time a vehicle goes on sale. The next price revision is scheduled for November 2022.



5. Race Screen

- Fixed an issue wherein the ‘Weather Radar’ on the ‘Multi-Function Display’ would not function properly in event races with weather and time set.



6. Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.

