Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Sells Over 4 Million Units

Capcom has released some new information detailing the success of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. According to the publishing giant, unit sales of the expansion to the hit game Monster Hunter Rise have now surpassed the 4 million mark. Pretty impressive figures, considering the expansion is a premium add-on for players on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Described as a truly massive expansion for the base game, Sunbreak was launched at the end of June this year. To have amassed such huge numbers of sales is quite something. The expansion itself has been gathering great pace, with this most recent announcement coming not far behind July’s revelation of Sunbreak topping 3 million unit sales. Considering that such a figure came around a fortnight after the expansion’s release meant that copies of the Sunbreak expansion must have been selling at a rate of around 200,000 units a day. Pretty astounding stuff, given that the game is only playable on two platforms at present.

Monster Hunter Rise’s sales have also been growing to match the pace of its current expansion. Capcom has reported that sales of the base game have now surpassed 11 million units across the globe. This has been attributed in part to the success of the Sunbreak expansion, which alongside the company’s “ongoing pricing strategies” has been offered to consumers as part of targeted sales bundles with the base game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been smashing records since launch and is certainly showing no signs of waning in terms of its growing player base. The popular action RPG sets players on a fantastical path in a variety of gorgeous natural environments. The game’s central theme of stalking hunting grounds has proven to be a winning formula for Capcom. Players must hunt down a range of monsters and beasts during their adventures in Monster Hunter Rise, which has formed an integral part of the success Capcom is enjoying with its Monster Hunter series of games.

In terms of future content for players to look forward to, Capcom has provided some further insight into what fans can expect in the near and ongoing future in its sales report. The company plans to expand on the new locations, monsters, and items that have currently been added to the game with a further free title update this month. In addition, the longevity and continued expansion of the franchise is clearly the main priority for Capcom, which has also said that it “looks to further grow sales over the long term with ongoing free title updates in the future.”

The future is clearly bright for those who enjoy the monster hunting exploits in Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion. Both of these are available for players to experience now on PC via Steam and on Nintendo Switch.

Source