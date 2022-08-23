The First Descendant Drops Official Trailer

Nexon Games has dropped a brand new and frankly gorgeous-looking trailer for its upcoming game The First Descendant. The free-to-play looter-shooter action game heads into beta on Steam this October, with its Xbox and PlayStation releases to follow.

With incredibly detailed environments and challenging-looking alien-like bosses, The First Descendant is all about otherworldly action. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the trailer shared today gives players a taste of what to expect from the gameplay as well as the cinematic vibe of the game. Basically, if huge monsters, beautiful dystopias, and third-person gameplay are your things then you’ll almost certainly get a kick out of this one. The game itself is expected to be given a bit more of an airing during this year’s Gamescom event. However, those eager to get a feel for the sci-fi co-op shooter game can check out the latest trailer right here.

Players will step into the role of a “Descendant” in this game, and will essentially need to develop their skills and arsenal to become the best line of defense against a horde of alien invaders. As the protectors of the continent Ingris, it’ll be up to players and their squad to unlock the secret of what it means to be a Descendant. They’ll also need to stave off the relentless attacks from an incursion of menacing otherworldly monsters too, of course.

The First Descendant is a third-person online co-op shooter for up to four players and looks set to provide plenty of action for friends who want to squad up in a sci-fi world. Characters will be able to equip a range of weapons and make use of a number of chain movements and mechanics in their combat arsenal. The variety in equipment and items is intended to help players develop a custom combat style, including the use of tools such as grappling hooks, electrical attacks, and various colorful firearms. All of which will come in pretty handy when trying to take down alien monsters, no doubt.

The game is currently gearing up for a PC beta test on Steam between October 20 and 26. If you’re interested in being one of the first to drop into the chaos and carnage of life on Ingris, you can sign up for the beta now on the game’s official website. In addition to its release on PC, The First Descendant will also be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, although a specific release date has yet to be announced. However, we’ll definitely be keeping an ear to the ground for news of the game’s release date for both PC and console.

The First Descendant will be free-to-play and will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

