Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Gallops Towards October Release

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a medieval combat simulator and role-playing game that lets you build your army to take over the world of Calradia. It’s the sequel to the acclaimed Mount & Blade: Warband, but the storyline takes place about 200 years earlier. At the end of a 2-minute long trailer, the release date for the game was announced in a cloud of smoke: October 25, 2022.

The title first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in March 2020.

Whether you are looking for a single-player storyline to work through or are here for the enormous multiplayer battles, you can play Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord your way. The world of Calradia is a dynamic sandbox game for you to take over using your customized character. There are tons of opportunities to use strategy in the game, from making friends to creating your army. You will be able to make your own secret empires by talking to people and securing allies. Also, the economy in the game works realistically, meaning that prices of supplies will increase and decrease with supply and demand. There is no escaping inflation, apparently.

The multiplayer modes are really impressive too. If you want to, you can play against players from around the world in small battles or engage in enormous battles with hundreds of players! The combat system used is purposefully easy to learn but will take time and practice to master. You can take your combat skills into battles that try to replicate the brutality of medieval combat.

The trailer is a mix of helpful gameplay and exciting cinematic battles. The opening has at least five epic shots of mounted horses running with purpose while demonstrating the variety of clans you can choose from and the environments you can choose. We can also see that there are different ways to battle that don’t involve horses. From archers to catapults and more, there were plenty of battle scenes put on display to show players what they can expect in October.

Woven between the flashes of the cavalry are moments that show us key aspects of the RPG side of the game. We can see the menu used for building your army, for example. There is also a scene that suggests that building weapons in a forge will be part of the game. In the scene, we see the breakdown of the weapon’s stats and the materials need to make it while the forge waits in the background. It looks like the dialogue will come with some options, which makes sense in a title where building allies is important.

Check out the trailer below!

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord looks massive, engaging, and well done. We’ll see how it goes later this year when it is released for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25, 2022.

