20 Best Xbox One Medieval Games You’ll Ever Play

One type of game that truly is timeless, not just because of the era they come from, is Medieval games! Who doesn’t love a good game about flails and knights in shining armor? While the genre has taken off all over the world, there are quite a few hidden gems that gamers may not have given the time of day. Below is a list of fan favorites, as well as some that deserve a little more recognition.

#20 Shoppe Keep

Shoppe Keep truly is a game like no other, where players take on the role of the owner of an adventurer’s shop, where travelers will venture into in order to buy goods for their own travels. While this game may not be for everyone, it is still a very fun game to play.

The main idea of the game is to run a successful business, keeping up with customers’ requests and stocking the store with goods they may need. One interesting mechanic is thieves! Thieves will come into the player’s store in an attempt to make off with some free loot. It becomes the player’s job to ward them off and keep the, from stealing their goods.

#19 Vikings Wolves of Midgard

Vikings Wolves of Midgard is an action role-playing game almost like Diablo. Players will create their custom characters and embark on several different quests and storylines to really amp up their progression.

The game includes puzzles, fighting, collectibles, and even moderately difficult boss fights. Players will travel around the snow-covered Viking cities and explore all that the adventure game has to offer.

#18 Styx Shards of Darkness

Known as one of the most engaging stealth video games on the market, Styx Shards of Darkness is a fun and intense action-packed game that is full of surprises around every corner.

Players will take on the role of Styx, who must remain invisible to the world around him in order to lay down traps and sneak up on unsuspecting foes. The game even features a multiplayer mode for those who enjoy gaming with friends!

#17 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Kingdom Come Deliverance is also an action role-playing game that takes place during the war in Bohemia. Featuring a first-person perspective and an open-world setting, players will need to be cautious as they make choices throughout the game; every action has a reaction.

The game also has a few survival mechanics, such as needing to eat to remain healthy and coherent or sleeping to regain energy and strength.

#16 For Honor

For Honor is an action-packed game that is sure to leave players’ jaws glued to the floor. This fantasy-driven medieval game features boss battles, multiplayer modes, and character customization that goes beyond what gamers are used to.

Each hero players can choose from comes with their own set of special abilities and focuses. Players will have the ability to choose from their hero’s class-specific weapons and abilities to make their way to the top of the charts.

#15 Mount and Blade Warband

Mount and Blade Warband is an expansion pack to the ever-growing strategy-based action RPG known as Mount and Blade. Just like the first game, players will explore the land of Calradia, all while encountering enemies and taking them head-on in combat.

This is a point-and-click type of game in terms of travel, making it easy to grasp and understand.

#14 Chivalry Medieval Warfare

Much like its predecessors Chivalry Medieval Warfare is a hack and slash multiplayer-focused game. The game is played in the first-person setting, and while most of the combat that takes place within the game is melee, there are a few ranged weapons players can choose from such as longbows.

Gamers will also have the ability to choose between the two factions available but must remember to choose wisely and really think about their decision to ensure success throughout the game.

#13 Warhammer Vermintide 2

The sequel to Warhammer End Times- Vermintide, Warhammer Vermintide 2 is a first-person action video game where players take on the Chaos army to try to defeat the Skaven in battle. Skaven are sickly rat-like creatures that have run rampant throughout the land. Players will need to work together to complete missions and quests, all while fighting off these grisly rat creatures.

#12 A Plague Tale Innocence

A phenomenal action-filled stealth game, A Plague Tale Innocence gives players control of Amicia De Rune from the third-person perspective. Players need to remain vigilant and use stealthy tactics to avoid needless encounters with horrifying enemies. One of the craziest mechanics throughout the entire game is the “headshot” mechanic. All enemies who encounter Amicia will kill her instantly; one shot, one kill.

This means that players will need to remain deep in the shadows or they will be killed on sight by anyone standing in their path. Players will have the ability to fight from within the shadows with a sling and rocks, also helping to keep the enemies at bay as they progress.

#11 Dark Souls

Very well-known and highly acclaimed, Dark Souls is an action role-playing game set in the third-person perspective. Players will complete quests, explore the vast lands beyond their wildest imaginations, and take on bosses and mini-bosses during their travels. One of the main elements of the game is the bonfire, which players can find laid out around the map.

By taking a quick break nearby one of these fires, players are able to regain their health and heal to full before taking on more enemies as they travel. But players beware, resting at these bonfires will also cause all enemies to respawn nearby, meaning players will need to be careful after they set off onto their next adventure.

#10 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

An action role-playing game that has gone down in history as one of the most played games in the world, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim is just spectacular. With its awe-inspiring landscapes and graphics, players are sure to find the beauty in every scene.

Players can travel anywhere they so choose at any time, keeping the main storyline from becoming mundane and repetitive. Players complete quests, take on monsters and foes, and defeat bosses along the way.

#9 Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon is a rougelite action role-playing game where players become aware that they have inherited an estate that just so happens to be riddled with horrific monsters and creepy crawlies.

The ancestor who left them this estate managed to unearth these creatures, and now has made it the player’s job to vanquish them before they take over the world as they know it. Players will take these monsters head-on, all while learning about the horrible things their ancestors had done in an attempt to gain power and control, which now proves to be selfish and stupid.

#8 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is an adventure-action game that features two different types of gameplay. One allows players to walk freely as Senua, interacting with things along the way.

The other is more focused on the action points of the gameplay, making for a very interesting perspective overall. Players will fight against Norseman and bosses that they will encounter throughout their journey, all while skilling up their attacks and learning how to use their focus properly to remain successful.

#7 Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 is another action role-playing game that is very well known in the gaming community. Players will utilize spells and abilities to vanquish foes, as well as obtain weapons and armor to grow in strength. There are several new and more difficult enemies to encounter within the game.

Though it features fewer maps than its predecessors, this is on purpose, as the devs wanted to focus more on detailed environments and keep gamers focused more on exploration and progression.

#6 Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Age Inquisition is an action-adventure game developed by BioWare. While it is very similar to its predecessors, the game features several new customization options for characters and interesting gameplay mechanics.

There are mounts available for players to use in order to travel around the semi-open world faster, which is also a new feature that was introduced. Players are also now able to interact with non-playing characters more often, complete several new and engaging quests, and battle monsters in order to progress within the game.

#5 Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 is what’s known as a hack and slash action game where players can choose between first and third-person perspectives. The game is all about medieval times, including its choice of weapons.

Players are armed with maces, flails, long-swords, and more from the era. Players can charge into battle on foot, or choose to ride in on horseback, which is a first for the series. The game features several different game modes to choose from, making it fun and engaging for hours on end.

#4 Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III is a strategy-based role-playing game where players are thrown into the middle ages. Much like the previous Crusader Kings games, the game is filled to the brim with drama and thrills. One of the key differentiators is the maps within the game, as they are much more detailed than the previous games.

Players will need to keep their up-and-coming medieval dynasty in check, as they are the leader just as they were in the previous games. Though the game may seem complex as players first begin, it is more or less pretty straightforward with maintaining their kingdom.

#3 Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a highly acclaimed thrilling role-playing adventure that has taken the entire world by storm. Played in the third-person perspective, the game is exactly what gamers expect from an open-world RPG. The storyline itself is fantastic, really pulling at the player’s heartstrings all while keeping them engaged and anticipating what is yet to come.

The game includes intense boss battles and monsters strewn about the land for gamers to conquer. Players need to focus heavily on building up their character with new and improved armor and magic abilities, almost like Dark Souls in a way.

#2 Graveyard Keeper

One of the coolest games brought to the market, Graveyard Keeper takes a turn for the morbid in terms of gameplay. Players become the full-time manager of a graveyard! Players start with a little plot of land that they form into a graveyard and build it into a monumental mortuary over time.

Much like a farming simulator, players must build up and maintain the grounds, and run their medieval graveyard successfully. Players will need to complete quests and objectives to keep things running smoothly. Another interesting and grotesque mechanic is the ability to form alliances. Now, this isn’t just any alliance; players can sell off the blood and body parts from the bodies they receive at their graveyard to those in need!

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

One of the best games to have ever been created, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is known all around the globe. The game takes place in a large fantasy world based upon Slavic mythology. Players will gain control of the Witcher, also known as Geralt, who is the main character within the series.

As Geralt, players will be looking for his adopted daughter who is on the run from a mythological being known as Wild Hunt. The environments in this game are visually mind-blowing and extremely realistic down to the last detail. As plates progress, they will learn new magical abilities and obtain the weapons and armor necessary to find Geralt’s adopted daughter and save her from her impending doom.