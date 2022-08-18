Medieval Sim Game Mordhau coming to Xbox and PlayStation

A huge multiplayer medieval sim game is coming to Xbox and PlayStation, but it’s unclear when. Mordhau was originally released on PC in 2019, so it has already been about three years. Despite the long period between the versions, fans still seem happy to hear it, though some are curious to see how this transition will work.

There’s good reason for the confusion. Mordhau is a multiplayer, medieval simulation game that allows the player to become a fictional mercenary in armor. The characters are highly customizable. You can make your mercenary exactly how you want from their face to pieces of their weapons. With a huge number of options for picking your weapon type, you can choose different types of swords, arrows, and more. Plus, you can even be part of the cavalry or operate a catapult. If you’re more of the defensive type, build fortifications to stay safe in.

The confusion comes from the next part, where you can then join over 60 players on a battlefield as they all attack each other. The modes of the game that are these large battles are called Frontline and Invasion, and they are so large that it does make one wonder how the developers will do in replicating this feature, if they do at all. There are other modes, like Horde mode that allows you and your friends to team up against waves of enemies. Maybe the ability to battle again an AI in offline mode will be easily replicated though if you aren’t interested in fighting against other players.

The intensity of the battles is an interesting aspect of Mordhau. It is listed as a slasher game, and the big allure is how realistic the battles look and feel. They are violent, bloody, and gory and they allow the player to feel the impact of every blow. While you can adjust how bloody it gets, the fact that you are “sending limbs flying” in the game shows how intense it can be. Hey, it has a very loyal player base, so clearly there are plenty of people who appreciate the believable battles.

There isn’t a confirmed release date for the console version yet, but it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Who knows what, if any, new features will be added, but it will be interesting to see how this game makes the transition from PC to console. There are concerns about whether there will be cross-play available or not. While some see a lack of crossplay as a cash grab, others are more understanding of the technology limits. Hopefully, we’ll know more once the release date is announced. In the meantime, here are twenty more medieval games you can pick up for Xbox One.

