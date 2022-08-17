Pokken Tournament DX To Be Free For Two Weeks Starting Tomorrow

As many people have happily made known over the years, the Pokemon franchise is never, EVER afraid to go and make things interesting in terms of the video games that they make. Sure, it may have started out with the mainline RPGS and things like Pokemon Stadium. But then it was about pinball titles (two of them) and then there was the Hey You, Pikachu! Game, and the Pokemon Channel, and then the mystery dungeon, and trozei and so on and so forth. But easily one of the games that got people’s attention was the title made by the Tekken crew, which got ported to the Nintendo Switch via Pokken Tournament DX.

This game let you actually do a fighting-game style Pokemon fight with a variety of Pokemon, and not just with Fighting-Type Pokemon, there were other types in there as well including legendary Pokemon like Suicune. The Wii U version did well and Pokken Tournament DX did over a million in sales, and is still respected for its game mechanics, in unique story, and good visuals of the Pokemon moves.

However, given that there are over 111 million Nintendo Switches out there, it’s fair to note that many of you haven’t played this game before. The good news is that if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you’ll be able to play this game for free starting tomorrow and until the end of the month.

What’s more, if you like the title as you play it, and so long as you get it before the end of the month, the game will be 30% off! A good deal for those who want to get the game at a bit of a lower price.

Naturally, this is a bit different of a title than most Pokemon fans are known to play, but that just makes it all the more awesome to try out for free to see if it’s something that you’d like to have in full. Nintendo has been doing this for a while now with certain titles, and so one can only imagine what will happen next.

Obviously, the other thing this does is help hype up the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are the next mainline games that will finally bring Gen 9 to the fold, and expand the mainline titles in big ways including having more co-op opportunities, having an open-world for people to play in, even more refined graphics, and so on.

The Pokemon Company has absolutely been on a roll as of late, so if they go and boost up all of their titles like this, it’s not hard to see a bunch of fans turning out to get their part of the action.

