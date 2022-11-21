Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All New Pokemon | Paldea Pokedex

Gameranx

As is the case with all new Pokemon generations, new monsters have been added to the ever-growing National Pokedex. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest additions to the franchise and the brand-new Pokemon that players will be racing to catch have all been revealed.

Here’s a list of every confirmed Pokemon added to the National Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All New Pokemon | Paldea Region Pokedex

SpriteNameTypeAbilities
SprigatitoGrassOvergrow, Protean
FloragatoGrassOvergrow, Protean
MeowscaradaGrass – DarkOvergrow, Protean
FuecocoFireBlaze, Unaware
CrocalorFireBlaze, Unaware
SkeledirgeFire – GhostBlaze, Unaware
QuaxlyWaterTorrent, Moxie
QuaxwellWaterTorrent, Moxie
QuaquavalWater – FightingTorrent, Moxie
LechonkNormalAroma Veil, Gluttony, Thick Fat
OinkolongeNormalLingering Aroma, Gluttony, Thick Fat, Aroma Veil
DudunsparceNormalSerene Grace, Run Away, Rattled
TraountulaBugInsomnia, Stakeout
SpidopsBugInsomnia, Stakeout
NymbleBugSwarm, Tinted Lens
LokixBug – Dark Swarm, Tinted Lens
RellorBugCompound Eyes, Shed Skin
RabscaBug – PsychicSynchronize, Telepathy
GreavardGhostPickup, Fluffy
HoundstoneGhostSand Rush, Fluffy
FlittlePsychicAnticipation, Frisk, Speed Boost
EspathraPsychicOpportunist, Frisk, Speed Boost
FarigirafNormal – PsychicCud Chew, Armor Tail, Sap Sipper
WiglettWaterGooey, Rattled, Sand Veil
WugtrioWaterGooey, Rattled, Sand Veil
DondozoWaterUnaware, Oblivious, Water Veil
VeluzaWater – PsychicMold Breaker, Sharpness
FinizenWaterWater Veil
PalafinWaterZero to Hero
SmolivNormal – GrassEarly Bird, Harvest
DollivNormal – GrassEarly Bird, Harvest
ArbolivaNormal – GrassSeed Sower, Harvest
CapsakidGrassChlorophyll, Insomnia, Klutz
ScovillainFire – GrassChlorophyll, Insomnia, Moody
TadbulbElectricityOwn Tempo, Static, Damp
BelliboltElectricityElectromorphosis, Static, Damp
VaroomPoison – SteelOvercoat, Slow Start
RevavroomPoison – SteelOvercoat, Filter
OrthwormSteelEarth Eater, Sand Veil
TandermausNormalRun Away, Pickup, Own Tempo
MausholdNormalFriend Guard, Cheech Pouch, Technician
CetoddleIceThick Fat, Snow Cloak, Sheer Force
CetitanIceThick Fat, Slush Rush, Sheer Force
FrigibaxIce – DragonThermal Exchange, Ice Body
ArctibaxIce – DragonThermal Exchange, Ice Body
BaxcaliburIce – DragonThermal Exchange, Ice Body
TatsugiriWater – DragonCommander, Storm Drain
CyclizarNormal – DragonShed Skin, Regenerator
PawmiElectricStatic, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
PawmoElectric – FightingVolt Absorb, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
PawmotElectric – FightingVolt Absorb, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
WattrelFlying – ElectricWind Power, Vold Absorb, Competitive
KilowattrelFlying – Electric Wind Power, Vold Absorb, Competitive
BombirdierDark – FlyingBig Pecks, Keen Eye, Rocky Payload
SquawkabilityNormal – FlyingIntimidate, Hustle, Guts
FlamingoFighting – FlyingScrappy, Tangled Feet, Costar
KlawfRockAnger Shell, Shell Armor, Regenerator
NacliRockPurifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
NaclstackRockPurifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
GarganaclRockPurifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
GlimmetPoison – RockToxic Debris, Corrosion
ClimmoraPoison – RockToxic Debris, Corrosion
ShroodleNormal – PoisonUnburden, Pickpocket, Prankster
GrafaiaiNormal – PoisonUnburden, Poison Touch, Prankster
FidoughFairyOwn Tempo, Klutz
DachsbunFairyWell-Baked Body, Aroma Veil
MaschiffDarkIntimidate, Run Away, Stakeout
MabosstiffDarkIntimidate, Guard Dog, Stakeout
BramblinGrass – GhostWind Rider, Infiltrator
BrambleghastGrass – GhostWind Rider, Infiltrator
GimmighoulGhostRattled
GholdengoGhost – SteelGood as Gold
Great TuskGround – FightingProtosynthesis
Brute BonnetDark – GrassProtosynthesis
Sandy ShocksGround – ElectricProtosynthesis
Scream TailPsychic – FairyProtosynthesis
Flutter ManeFairy – GhostProtosynthesis
Slither WingBug – FightingProtosynthesis
Roaring MoonDragon – DarkProtosynthesis
Iron TreadsGround – SteelQuark Drive
Iron MothFire – PoisonQuark Drive
Iron HandsElectric – FightingQuark Drive
Iron JugulisFlying – DarkQuark Drive
Iron ThornsElectric – RockQuark Drive
Iron BundleWater – IceQuark Drive
Iron ValiantFairy – FightingQuark Drive
Ting-LuDark – GroundVessel of Ruin
Chien-PaoDark – IceSword of Ruin
Wo-ChienDark – GrassTablets of Ruin
Chi-YuDark – FireBeads of Ruin
TinkatinkFairy – SteelMold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
TinkatuffFairy – SteelMold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
TinkatonFairy – SteelMold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
KoraidonDragon – FightingOrichalcum Pulse
MiraidonDragon – ElectricHadron Engine
CharcadetFireFlash Fire, Flame Body
ArmarougeFire – PsychicFlash Fire, Weak Armor
CeruledgeFire – GhostFlash Fire, Weak Armor
ToedscoolGrass – GroundMycelium Might
ToedscruelGrass – GroundMycelium Might
KingambitSteel – DarkDefiant, Supreme Overlord, Pressure
WhooperPoison – GroundDamp, Water Absorb, Unaware
ClodsirePoison – GroundPoison Point, Water Absorb, Unaware
AnnihilapeGhost – FightingVital Spirit, Inner Focus, Defiant

