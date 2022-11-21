Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All New Pokemon | Paldea Pokedex

As is the case with all new Pokemon generations, new monsters have been added to the ever-growing National Pokedex. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest additions to the franchise and the brand-new Pokemon that players will be racing to catch have all been revealed.
Here’s a list of every confirmed Pokemon added to the National Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:
Beginner’s Guide | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | Better Performance | Earning Money Fast | How To Remember Moves | How To Unlock Tera Raid Battles |
All New Pokemon | Paldea Region Pokedex
|Sprite
|Name
|Type
|Abilities
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|Overgrow, Protean
|Floragato
|Grass
|Overgrow, Protean
|Meowscarada
|Grass – Dark
|Overgrow, Protean
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|Blaze, Unaware
|Crocalor
|Fire
|Blaze, Unaware
|Skeledirge
|Fire – Ghost
|Blaze, Unaware
|Quaxly
|Water
|Torrent, Moxie
|Quaxwell
|Water
|Torrent, Moxie
|Quaquaval
|Water – Fighting
|Torrent, Moxie
|Lechonk
|Normal
|Aroma Veil, Gluttony, Thick Fat
|Oinkolonge
|Normal
|Lingering Aroma, Gluttony, Thick Fat, Aroma Veil
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|Serene Grace, Run Away, Rattled
|Traountula
|Bug
|Insomnia, Stakeout
|Spidops
|Bug
|Insomnia, Stakeout
|Nymble
|Bug
|Swarm, Tinted Lens
|Lokix
|Bug – Dark
|Swarm, Tinted Lens
|Rellor
|Bug
|Compound Eyes, Shed Skin
|Rabsca
|Bug – Psychic
|Synchronize, Telepathy
|Greavard
|Ghost
|Pickup, Fluffy
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|Sand Rush, Fluffy
|Flittle
|Psychic
|Anticipation, Frisk, Speed Boost
|Espathra
|Psychic
|Opportunist, Frisk, Speed Boost
|Farigiraf
|Normal – Psychic
|Cud Chew, Armor Tail, Sap Sipper
|Wiglett
|Water
|Gooey, Rattled, Sand Veil
|Wugtrio
|Water
|Gooey, Rattled, Sand Veil
|Dondozo
|Water
|Unaware, Oblivious, Water Veil
|Veluza
|Water – Psychic
|Mold Breaker, Sharpness
|Finizen
|Water
|Water Veil
|Palafin
|Water
|Zero to Hero
|Smoliv
|Normal – Grass
|Early Bird, Harvest
|Dolliv
|Normal – Grass
|Early Bird, Harvest
|Arboliva
|Normal – Grass
|Seed Sower, Harvest
|Capsakid
|Grass
|Chlorophyll, Insomnia, Klutz
|Scovillain
|Fire – Grass
|Chlorophyll, Insomnia, Moody
|Tadbulb
|Electricity
|Own Tempo, Static, Damp
|Bellibolt
|Electricity
|Electromorphosis, Static, Damp
|Varoom
|Poison – Steel
|Overcoat, Slow Start
|Revavroom
|Poison – Steel
|Overcoat, Filter
|Orthworm
|Steel
|Earth Eater, Sand Veil
|Tandermaus
|Normal
|Run Away, Pickup, Own Tempo
|Maushold
|Normal
|Friend Guard, Cheech Pouch, Technician
|Cetoddle
|Ice
|Thick Fat, Snow Cloak, Sheer Force
|Cetitan
|Ice
|Thick Fat, Slush Rush, Sheer Force
|Frigibax
|Ice – Dragon
|Thermal Exchange, Ice Body
|Arctibax
|Ice – Dragon
|Thermal Exchange, Ice Body
|Baxcalibur
|Ice – Dragon
|Thermal Exchange, Ice Body
|Tatsugiri
|Water – Dragon
|Commander, Storm Drain
|Cyclizar
|Normal – Dragon
|Shed Skin, Regenerator
|Pawmi
|Electric
|Static, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
|Pawmo
|Electric – Fighting
|Volt Absorb, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
|Pawmot
|Electric – Fighting
|Volt Absorb, Natural Cure, Iron Fist
|Wattrel
|Flying – Electric
|Wind Power, Vold Absorb, Competitive
|Kilowattrel
|Flying – Electric
|Wind Power, Vold Absorb, Competitive
|Bombirdier
|Dark – Flying
|Big Pecks, Keen Eye, Rocky Payload
|Squawkability
|Normal – Flying
|Intimidate, Hustle, Guts
|Flamingo
|Fighting – Flying
|Scrappy, Tangled Feet, Costar
|Klawf
|Rock
|Anger Shell, Shell Armor, Regenerator
|Nacli
|Rock
|Purifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
|Naclstack
|Rock
|Purifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
|Garganacl
|Rock
|Purifying Salt, Sturdy, Clear Body
|Glimmet
|Poison – Rock
|Toxic Debris, Corrosion
|Climmora
|Poison – Rock
|Toxic Debris, Corrosion
|Shroodle
|Normal – Poison
|Unburden, Pickpocket, Prankster
|Grafaiai
|Normal – Poison
|Unburden, Poison Touch, Prankster
|Fidough
|Fairy
|Own Tempo, Klutz
|Dachsbun
|Fairy
|Well-Baked Body, Aroma Veil
|Maschiff
|Dark
|Intimidate, Run Away, Stakeout
|Mabosstiff
|Dark
|Intimidate, Guard Dog, Stakeout
|Bramblin
|Grass – Ghost
|Wind Rider, Infiltrator
|Brambleghast
|Grass – Ghost
|Wind Rider, Infiltrator
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|Rattled
|Gholdengo
|Ghost – Steel
|Good as Gold
|Great Tusk
|Ground – Fighting
|Protosynthesis
|Brute Bonnet
|Dark – Grass
|Protosynthesis
|Sandy Shocks
|Ground – Electric
|Protosynthesis
|Scream Tail
|Psychic – Fairy
|Protosynthesis
|Flutter Mane
|Fairy – Ghost
|Protosynthesis
|Slither Wing
|Bug – Fighting
|Protosynthesis
|Roaring Moon
|Dragon – Dark
|Protosynthesis
|Iron Treads
|Ground – Steel
|Quark Drive
|Iron Moth
|Fire – Poison
|Quark Drive
|Iron Hands
|Electric – Fighting
|Quark Drive
|Iron Jugulis
|Flying – Dark
|Quark Drive
|Iron Thorns
|Electric – Rock
|Quark Drive
|Iron Bundle
|Water – Ice
|Quark Drive
|Iron Valiant
|Fairy – Fighting
|Quark Drive
|Ting-Lu
|Dark – Ground
|Vessel of Ruin
|Chien-Pao
|Dark – Ice
|Sword of Ruin
|Wo-Chien
|Dark – Grass
|Tablets of Ruin
|Chi-Yu
|Dark – Fire
|Beads of Ruin
|Tinkatink
|Fairy – Steel
|Mold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
|Tinkatuff
|Fairy – Steel
|Mold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
|Tinkaton
|Fairy – Steel
|Mold Breaker, Own Tempo, Pickpocket
|Koraidon
|Dragon – Fighting
|Orichalcum Pulse
|Miraidon
|Dragon – Electric
|Hadron Engine
|Charcadet
|Fire
|Flash Fire, Flame Body
|Armarouge
|Fire – Psychic
|Flash Fire, Weak Armor
|Ceruledge
|Fire – Ghost
|Flash Fire, Weak Armor
|Toedscool
|Grass – Ground
|Mycelium Might
|Toedscruel
|Grass – Ground
|Mycelium Might
|Kingambit
|Steel – Dark
|Defiant, Supreme Overlord, Pressure
|Whooper
|Poison – Ground
|Damp, Water Absorb, Unaware
|Clodsire
|Poison – Ground
|Poison Point, Water Absorb, Unaware
|Annihilape
|Ghost – Fighting
|Vital Spirit, Inner Focus, Defiant