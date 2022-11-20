Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Unlock Tera Raid Battles

One of the best features introduced in recent Pokemon entries is the Raid. Raids are incredibly quick, require a team, and offer up rewards that can help expedite the levelling and catching process. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is no different, although the name has changed. Enter Tera Raids.

Tera Raids are basically just raids with Terastallized Pokemon. What are Terastallized Pokemon? Well, imagine a Pokemon made of Crystal who is wearing a ridiculous hat and you have a rough idea. Not only that, these Pokemon are far stronger than their non-Tera forms.

How To Unlock Tera Raids

Tera Raids are unlocked almost immediately. Once you have your Rotom Phone and gain access to the Pokemon Portal, you are free to enter Tera Raids. All you have to do is select Pokemon Portal and then hit Tera Raid Battle. It really is that simple. Tera Raid Battles can be done locally using a Link Code, or online using the Internet. Unless you have some friends around, stick to the Internet otherwise you aren’t going to be doing much.

Tera Raids In The Wild

Tera Raid Battles can also be found in the wild, although these are harder to find (not by much). Simply go to your map, and look for strange elemental icons. These are Tera Raids that can be fought on your own, with friends, or even with strangers using the Internet. It’s always worth doing these as you find them as the rewards for Tera Raids are quite substantial.

Tera Raid Rewards

Tera Raids offer all kinds of rewards, and these are always worth the effort. Firstly, you get the opportunity to catch the Pokemon in question. This is a nice reward, especially if you haven’t found that Pokemon in the wild. Secondly, Tera Raids offer consumables like Pokemon Materials, Berries, and even EXP Candy.

EXP Candy in particular is very valuable as this lets you power-level your Pokemon without having to grind basic encounters and trainers. After three Raids, we were able to level our Starter from level 10 to level 26. This instantly evolved our Pokemon and unlocked a bunch of new moves. Not bad for a few minutes of work.

How Do Tera Raids Work

Terra Raids are always a 4v1 scenario. You and three friends, randoms, or NPCs will fight larger-than-life Pokemon. These are played in pseudo-realtime instead of the rigid turn-based system used in general play.

You want to bring the strongest Pokemon you can, with the best Elemental Counter available. Higher-ranked Raids require stronger Pokemon, so be aware of the potential for failure. Not only that but Tera Raids are timed. Run out of time, and you are out.

Finally, you can opt to not attack and instead use your Avatar to Cheer your allies. This can increase their stats or heal their Pokemon. There is a fair amount of strategy involved here, but most of it is wasted. What tends to happen is your group with a person who has a uber-levelled Pokemon, and you one-shot the opponent. This is especially common in the early game.

This does mean you get rewards faster, but it does make these epic encounters feel hilariously underwhelming in execution.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.