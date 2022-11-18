Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Unlock & Buy Evolution Items | Fire, Thunder, Leaf & Water Stones Guide

Old Evolution Items are new again in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Elemental stones from the earliest games in the series can be unlocked early in the story, giving you access to special evolutions for Pokemon like Eevee, or new Pokemon exclusive to the Paldea Region like Tadbulb. Stones are some of the first Evolution Items you can get, and you’ll have to unlock the privilege by completing early tasks. Once you prove yourself, you’ll be able to purchase the Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, Leaf Stone and Water Stone.

In addition to these stones, you’ll also unlock the Everstone. This unique item is important to some Pokemon trainers — it prevents evolutions. Giving the Everstone to a Pokemon as Hold Item, they’ll never evolve no matter how often you battle or level up. If you want to keep your cute Pikachu from becoming a Raichu, then you’ll want to buy an Everstone ASAP. Learn how to unlock more purchases from Delibird Presents store in the full guide below.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All New Pokemon | Which Starter To Pick First | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Better Performance

How To Buy Evolution Items & Everstones | Unlockable Store Guide

To buy some of the most common Evolution Items, alongside Everstones and more powerful hold items you’ll need to unlock the Delibird Presents store. These are specialty stores found in major cities — Mesagoza, Levincia and Cascarrafa have branches. The Delibird Presents store only sells basic items at first. To start buying Evolution Items and more, you need to complete an early task.

How To Unlock Delibird Presents Evolution Items : Defeat three Gym Leaders . This unlocks Fire Stone , Thunder Stone , Leaf Stone and Water Stone for purchase under the General Goods tab. Even more items become available as you progress further in the game. By defeating more Gym Leaders, you’ll get better gear to find.

: Defeat three .

The Delibird Presents is also where you can find Everstones to prevent Pokemon from evolving. To prevent a Pokemon from evolving, select the Pokemon and equip the Everstone as a Hold Item.

Even new Scarlet & Violet Pokemon can use these stones. Capsakid evolves into Scovillain with the Fire Stone for example. To evolve Pokemon with Evolution Stones — naturally, you can also evolve Eevee into its many different forms with these Evolution Items.

After completing three gyms, here’s a rundown of all the items you can purchase from the General Goods section. This includes more Evolution Items (Sweet Apple / Tart Apple) and Nectar, used to change the form of Oricorio, a bird Pokemon with various colorful variants.