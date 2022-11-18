Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Breed Pokemon | New Mechanics Guide

Breeding Pokemon has changed dramatically in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You no longer go to a special facility — there are no ranches or hatcheries to deposit Pokemon. You can now farm for eggs anywhere in the open-world. Your friends to join in too! Breeding Pokemon is both simpler and more complicated in Scarlet & Violet, and if you have no idea how this system works, we’ll try to explain in the full guide below.

Breeding is so different in Gen 9, players might have no idea how to get started. If you’re skipping the classes — which is extremely easy to do — you may never learn how to breed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Shake off the dust and start getting eggs so you can trade with friends easier. You can even work with friends to get more eggs. Learn all about how the basics of breeding below.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All New Pokemon | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Better Performance

How To Breed Pokemon | Egg Hatching Guide

Pokemon breeding no longer requires ranchers — you’ll be able to hatch eggs from the Picnic. The Picnic is a special function similar to previous generations where you can take care of Pokemon, cook food, take photos and boost your friendship by playing.

Pokemon can also leave behind eggs . Two Pokemon of the same Egg Group have a chance to spawn an egg while at your picnic. Two Pokemon of the same species will always be in the same Egg Group and have a chance to breed. You must have a Male and a Female of the same Egg Group in your Picnic for a chance to drop an egg.

. Two Pokemon of the same Egg Group have a chance to spawn an while at your picnic. Two Pokemon of the same species will always be in the same Egg Group and have a chance to breed.

Eggs will inherit moves, stats, and natures from their parent Pokemon. You can even breed Pokemon with friends.

The Basics | Egg Rundown A Male & Female Pokemon of the same Egg Group / Species can breed at the Picnic . To start a Picnic, press [ X ] and select [ Picnic ]. Only Pokemon in your Party will appear at the Picnic. There’s nothing special you need to do for a chance to make an egg appear . Just wait! Some items like Sandwiches can improve the chances of an Egg appearing. You can explore regions with up to four friends . When starting a Picnic, your friends’ Pokemon will also appear. All of these Pokemon also have a chance to spawn eggs.



You can work with friends to make eggs spawn or fill your party with compatible Pokemon to boost your chances of seeing an egg. There are other ways to improve egg rates — through cooking.

How To Improve Egg Rates Interact with the Picnic Table to begin cooking a sandwich . Sandwiches give a boost to Pokemon stats and other buffs — including increasing egg spawn rate . Cook a sandwich with “ Egg Power ” — the higher the Egg Power, the more likely an egg will appear when at the Picnic. Go to the Sandwich Shop in Levincia . An NPC near the counter will teach you better sandwich recipes. You can earn a Level 2 Egg Power recipe by talking to him.



Join up with friends, make sandwiches and select compatible Pokemon to start hatching eggs like a lunatic. If you didn’t know how to get started breeding in Scarlet and Violet, now you know where Pokemon eggs come from.