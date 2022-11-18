Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Pikachu Right Away | Mystery Gift Guide

There’s a Pikachu waiting for all of us at the start of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we just have to claim it. The developers are handing out Pikachu for beginning players — no need to track down a Pichu and level it up in the starting zone. You can begin your adventure with a Level 5 Pikachu equipped with Fly and start zapping your opponents instantly. You just have to use the Mystery Gift function, which has a totally new home in the revamped menus.

To claim pre-order bonuses, special event rewards, or Mystic Pokemon, you’ll need to access the Mystery Gift feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Unlike previous entries in the main series, you don’t need to unlock this feature — it is built-in and ready to be used after picking up your first Starter Pokemon. The Mystery Gift feature has a slightly different name this time, so if you’re wondering where to find it, we’ll explain what it is and how it works in the full guide below.

To receive Mystery Gifts, you’ll need to access the Mystery Gift menu. The option is no longer available on the main pause menu — you’ll need to go looking. Here’s how to access Mystery Gifts.

How To Find Mystery Gifts : Press [ X ] to access the menu. Select [ Poke Portal ] — there are multiple options here. Select [ Mystery Gift ].

Under the Mystery Gift menu, you’ll have four options.

Get via Internet : When connected to the internet, you will receive a reward based on the current Mystery Gift event. This change periodically, so revisit often! You must be connected to the internet to check for gifts.

: When connected to the internet, you will receive a reward based on the current Mystery Gift event. This change periodically, so revisit often! You must be connected to the internet to check for gifts. Get with Code / Password : Input a code or password to receive a Mystery Gift. These are revealed online or through the Poke Portal News — if you have a pre-order code , input the code here.

: Input a code or password to receive a Mystery Gift. These are revealed online or through the Poke Portal News — if you have a , input the code here. Check Mystery Gifts : Select this option to view all previously earned Mystery Gifts.

: Select this option to view all previously earned Mystery Gifts. Check Poke Portal News: Select to see news on current Mystery Gift events. You will get news on current rewards via the internet, Mystic Pokemon giveaways, or passwords that can be used to unlock free gifts.

You’ll want to “Get via Internet” to claim your prize — a free Pikachu.

Claim The Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift

The first Mystery Gift is a Flying Tera Type Pikachu! Follow these steps to claim a Pikachu as soon as you start the game.

After selecting a Starter Pokemon and completing the battle tutorial, you’ll gain access to the Box .

and completing the battle tutorial, you’ll gain access to the . Press [ X ] to open the menu, then select [ Poke Portal ]. Select [ Mystery Gift ] -> [ Get Via Internet ]

] to open the menu, then select [ ]. Select [ ] -> [ ] You’ll need to connect to the internet. Once connected, an option for “Flying Tera Type Pikachu” will appear. Select it and Pikachu will be added to your Boxes.

The name make it sound more exciting than it is — this is classic Pikachu with the Fly attack pre-loaded. We just want a Pikachu, and this is a great Level 5 Starter if you don’t like the other three Pokemon you’re forced to select.