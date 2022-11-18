New Wild Hearts Gameplay Shown In The Power of Karakuri Trailer

Wild Hearts, the hotly anticipated Monster Hunter-like from EA and Koei Tecmo, as well as developer Omega Force, has today received a new trailer titled ‘The Power of Karakuri’, and in it, we learn a great deal about the Karakuri technology that is being used to take down Kemono opponents. Along with the new trailer, EA, Koei Tecmo, and Omega Force, have released a selection of new screenshots. The new trailer can be seen below

Along with the visual treats, we were also provided with a press release that expanded upon some of the new additions shown in the video,

Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in Wild Hearts. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses. Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op. Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, Wild Hearts takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

The trailer also closed with a juicy morsel for those craving more from the game – new content will be shown during Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards on December 8, 2022. The awards have long been a happy hunting ground for EA with it playing stage to several game reveals and updates from EA and its partnered studios, Wild Hearts arriving at the awards continues this streak. The game itself continues to impress and show the ways in which it is similar to Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise but also the ways in which it differs. The monster designs themselves share a number of similarities with what we’ve seen in the Monster Hunter franchise, but also differ greatly – the emphasis on the traps and other machines also acts as another key point of difference between the franchises.

Wild Hearts is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023.

