Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Ditto | Easy Location Guide

Ditto is one of the trickiest Pokemon to find in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re not carefully checking every Pokemon, you can easily miss this sneaky little shapeshifter. Ditto doesn’t just steal moves; it steals the shape of entire Pokemon — Ditto disguises itself, making it almost impossible to spot in a crowd. With the right tricks, you’ll be able to catch your own Ditto. Check out the location listed below, and you’ll be rolling in Dittos.

Why catch Ditto? Ditto is one of the most important Pokemon for breeding. To generate eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to add Pokemon to your party and start a picnic. Any Pokemon in the same compatible egg group can generate eggs, hatching new Pokemon that you can level up from scratch. Ditto is unique, in that it is both asexual and amorphous. Ditto can spawn eggs with literally any other Pokemon regardless of egg group. Trade a foreign friend for a different-language Ditto and you can start breeding with maximum bonus to hatching a Shiny Pokemon! That’s all very advanced. If you’re just after a Ditto because they look cool, you can skip straight to the guide.

How To Spot A Ditto

Ditto appear disguised as other Pokemon — there are two ways to spot them.

Enter combat and the Ditto will reveal itself.

If you identify a Pokemon with [ZL] and "???" appears over their head, it is either a Pokemon you've never encountered before or a Ditto.

Check Pokemon in the area for “???” by targeting them. If you encounter a Meowth that you’ve fought (or caught) before and it appears with “???” over its head, you’ll know you’ve just found a Ditto.

Where To Find Ditto

Ditto can appear as a wide range of Pokemon, so check as many as you can in an area! They can also appear in very large areas — they are a rare random spawn that can appear in any weather but seems to be most likely found during the day in clear weather.

Ditto Habitat : West Province Area Two & Area Three Location : Search the Lighthouse near Porto Marinada .

They can be found all over the high ridge leading to the Lighthouse — not just near the Lighthouse itself. Check every Meowth you can. Every Ditto we’ve encountered so far has been disguised as a Meowth here. They are typically about Level 29, so you’ll want to visit after defeating a few Gym Leaders.

Catch this Ditto and enjoy your amorphous Pokemon. This strange blob can take the shape of any Pokemon — and will look just like you when you try to fight it for the first time.